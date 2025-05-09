Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Amidst the escalating tensions, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot voiced strong support for the armed forces.

Mumbai Security Review: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to Hold High-Level Meeting


Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to hold a crucial security review meeting in Mumbai today.
The high-level discussion will be conducted at his official residence, Varsha Bungalow.

Focus on Strategic Coordination

Top-ranking police and administrative officials are expected to be present, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

The meeting aims to evaluate current security measures and strengthen response strategies amid rising concerns.

In a parallel development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma led a similar high-level security briefing on Friday.

His focus was on enhancing surveillance and preparedness, especially in sensitive border areas.

Heightened Vigil in Border States

The Rajasthan Chief Minister directed officials to stay on heightened alert.

He issued firm instructions for upgrading security mechanisms across the state.
This action follows a series of alarming incidents, including the interception of Pakistani drones over Jaisalmer.

Residents in regions such as Bikaner, Punjab, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and Jalandhar reported hearing explosions and seeing unusual flashes in the sky.

Authorities imposed temporary blackouts in affected zones as a precautionary measure.

“In view of the tense situation arising on the border, he gave instructions regarding security arrangements across the state, especially in the border districts. The Chief Minister also gave instructions regarding cancelling the leave of all government employees and making them present at the headquarters,” read the statement from the CMO.

Political Unity in Crisis Response

Amidst the escalating tensions, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot voiced strong support for the armed forces.

He appealed to citizens to remain composed and vigilant.

“I request all the residents of the state not to panic at all, remain patient, alert and cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the government. The army should give a befitting reply to the enemy. The ruling party and the opposition are united in this decisive battle against terrorism, and the entire country is with the army and the government. India has already split Pakistan into two parts, and even now our victory is certain due to our unity and the valour of the army.”

Gehlot’s statement underscores a rare moment of bipartisan consensus in India’s political landscape.

In the backdrop of this evolving situation is Operation Sindoor, India’s earlier response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which involved targeted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

India has since reiterated that any aggression against its military assets will be met with decisive retaliation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan on High Alert Amid Border Tensions, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Reviews Security

 

