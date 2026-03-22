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Home > India News > Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

A dispute over an autorickshaw queue in Malad East, Mumbai, escalated into a violent mob attack involving teenagers. Police have registered a case and arrested five suspects, while concerns over women’s safety in the area continue to grow.

A controversy erupted in Mumbai's Dindoshi area after a minor dispute over a shared auto-rickshaw near Malad railway station (IMAGE: X)
A controversy erupted in Mumbai's Dindoshi area after a minor dispute over a shared auto-rickshaw near Malad railway station (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 22, 2026 18:18:24 IST

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Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

MUMBAI VIRAL VIDEO: A small quarrel over cutting in line for an autorickshaw in Kurar, Malad East, spiralled into a violent attack of a woman, two girls, and a boy on the evening of Friday, and Sanjay Nirupam, the leader of Shiv Sena, took a grave issue regarding the fact that the safety of women in the area is worsening.

The three teenage girls and a boy were attacked by about 20 to 25 people who claimed to have been attacked by the girls. Kurar police have filed a case against 12 people, 3 women included and have so far arrested five suspects.

Watch: Incident Near Malad Station

The accident started at approximately 6.45 pm at the Malad railway station (East).

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In her grievance, submitted by her, the complainant, Kinjal Gohel, 22, she stated that she was waiting in an autorickshaw queue with her friends, Pooja Shah, Kashish Shah and Dev Shah.

They claimed that at their turn, the queue was broken by two unidentified women who wanted to board the auto. It was followed by a verbal tussle, in which the women were accused of abusing and threatening the group of Gohel and then leaving in the autorickshaw.

Mob Assault At Laxman Nagar

This was to become violent when Gohel and her friends, who had taken another car to get home, found themselves at Laxman Nagar, close to Mayur Jewellers, around 8 pm.

Same two women intercepted them and this time they were escorted by a mob of 20- 25 unknown men. The group supposedly dragged out the teenagers of the autorickshaw and raped them.

After the attack, Gohel reported the matter to Kurar police. A case has been filed against Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Arrested suspects and those mentioned in the FIR are Anjum, Fatima Akbar, Idris Surati, Sahil and Imtiyaz.

Nirupam went to the police station in condemnation of the violence. He replied, it is not only about these ladies, but it is a matter of security to the ladies in Mumbai. Such regions as Islam Pura, Pathanwadi, and Kurar are getting less and less secure.

He also claimed that the police had been dragging their feet in making major arrests and pointed out that the same had happened in the same region at the same time of the year the previous year.

ALSO READ: ‘Not Your Dad’s Vehicle’: Rapido Faces Heat After Delhi Driver’s Phone Call With Anti-Muslim Remark Goes Viral During Eid; Netizens Call It ‘Discriminatory’

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Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

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Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

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Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault
Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault
Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault
Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

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