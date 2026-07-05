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Home > India News > Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status

Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status

Heavy rain has disrupted flight operations in Mumbai, forcing five flights to divert and causing 17 aborted landings. Air India, IndiGo and other airlines have advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling.

Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings. Photo: Canva
Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 12:40 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad for the next three hours after heavy rain continued since Saturday night. According to the IMD, some parts of Mumbai received more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours and there are more chances of heavy rain. The continuous showers in Mumbai have also caused damage in several areas. Thane also witnessed severe waterlogging because of heavy rain. Over in Mumbai and Delhi, the bad weather has really raised concerns due to disruptions in flights, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and others. Airlines have said passengers should check their flight status before they head out for the airport, as the weather is still continuing to affect operations.

5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings Due to Heavy Rain in Mumbai 

Heavy rain and poor visibility is one of the main reasons for disruption of flight operations. The affected flights included three operated by IndiGo and two by Air India. According to airport officials, heavy rainfall reduced visibility for the pilot which led them to divert the aircraft instead of landing in Mumbai. 

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Meanwhile pilots of 17 other flights also carried out diversions before completing their journey. Four flights later returned to Mumbai after weather conditions improved. 

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Travel Advisory 

Air India issued travel advisory for Mumbai and Delhi after heavy rain which impacted the flight operations. According to the statement, passengers are advised to check the flight status before reaching to the airport to avoid any discomfort. 





Massive Landslide Blocks Rajmachi Fort Area 

A massive landslide on the road leading to Rajmachi Fort completely blocked vehicular movement in Lonavala on Sunday. Earth movers were deployed to carry out the debris clearance operations, traffic and local police said.

This came as Maharashtra witnessed a strong morning spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the ‘Red Alert’ issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The IMD also forecasted a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” to continue across the district till 10th July in Tehsil Mawal in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Also Read: Siya Goyal Middle Finger Row: Can an Obscene Gesture Lead to Arrest in India? Check What Indian Law Says 

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Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status
Tags: air india’delhi weatherdubai flightsHeavy Rainhome-hero-pos-8indigoMumbai flightMumbai Weatherspicejetweather news

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Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status

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Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status

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Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status
Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status
Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status
Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status

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