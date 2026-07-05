Mumbai, Delhi Flights Affected by Heavy Rain: 5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings; Check Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Status

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad for the next three hours after heavy rain continued since Saturday night. According to the IMD, some parts of Mumbai received more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours and there are more chances of heavy rain. The continuous showers in Mumbai have also caused damage in several areas. Thane also witnessed severe waterlogging because of heavy rain. Over in Mumbai and Delhi, the bad weather has really raised concerns due to disruptions in flights, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and others. Airlines have said passengers should check their flight status before they head out for the airport, as the weather is still continuing to affect operations.

5 Flights Diverted, 17 Abort Landings Due to Heavy Rain in Mumbai

Heavy rain and poor visibility is one of the main reasons for disruption of flight operations. The affected flights included three operated by IndiGo and two by Air India. According to airport officials, heavy rainfall reduced visibility for the pilot which led them to divert the aircraft instead of landing in Mumbai.

Meanwhile pilots of 17 other flights also carried out diversions before completing their journey. Four flights later returned to Mumbai after weather conditions improved.

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Travel Advisory

Air India issued travel advisory for Mumbai and Delhi after heavy rain which impacted the flight operations. According to the statement, passengers are advised to check the flight status before reaching to the airport to avoid any discomfort.

#TravelAdvisory Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Mumbai and Delhi. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status at the following link before heading to the airport:… — Air India (@airindia) July 5, 2026







Travel Advisory Bad weather over #Mumbai has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3e or app.… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 4, 2026







Massive Landslide Blocks Rajmachi Fort Area

A massive landslide on the road leading to Rajmachi Fort completely blocked vehicular movement in Lonavala on Sunday. Earth movers were deployed to carry out the debris clearance operations, traffic and local police said.

This came as Maharashtra witnessed a strong morning spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the ‘Red Alert’ issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The IMD also forecasted a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” to continue across the district till 10th July in Tehsil Mawal in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

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