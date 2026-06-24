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Home > India News > Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Delays; Trees Uprooted, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Delays; Trees Uprooted, No Casualties Reported

Trees have been uprooted in many areas and several vehicles have been damaged by the heavy rainfall, However, no major injuries or structural casualties have been reported so far.

Red alert in Mumbai [Image Credit- X/ ]
Red alert in Mumbai [Image Credit- X/ ]

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 10:42 IST

The Southwest Monsoon officially hit Mumbai on June 23, thirteen days after its normal onset date of June 10. While the arrival of the rains brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, the continuous overnight downpour has triggered widespread waterlogging and traffic delays across several parts of the city.

Mumbai Weather Latest News: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls 

Visuals from across Mumbai show flooded roads, submerged railway tracks, and closed subways, with manholes jammed due to the excessive rush of water from the streets. While trees have been uprooted in many areas and several vehicles have been damaged by the heavy rainfall, fortunately, no major injuries or structural casualties have been reported so far. Residents are strongly advised to remain calm, stay indoors, and check official updates from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before planning any travel.

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Central Railway operations faced major disruptions after an excessive flow of rainwater caused a track cave-in between the Koparkhairane and Turbhe stations on the Trans-Harbour line. Railway officials declared the Up line (towards Thane) unsafe at 5:06 AM immediately after the cave-in was spotted. Meanwhile, restoration work cleared the Down line by 7:35 AM, making it safe for operations. Trains on this section are currently permitted to run at a restricted speed of 30 kmph.

Mumbai Weather Latest Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai and Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, its suburbs, and Palghar on June 24, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Concurrently, an Orange Alert has been issued for Thane, while a Yellow Alert remains in place for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Furthermore, the weather department has issued an immediate short-term warning for nearby regions, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–60 kmph.

Also Read: Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai; Check Affected Areas

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Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Delays; Trees Uprooted, No Casualties Reported
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Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Delays; Trees Uprooted, No Casualties Reported

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Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Delays; Trees Uprooted, No Casualties Reported
Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Delays; Trees Uprooted, No Casualties Reported
Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Delays; Trees Uprooted, No Casualties Reported
Mumbai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Traffic Delays; Trees Uprooted, No Casualties Reported

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