Maharashtra Floods: Mumbai Braces for Heavy Rains in Next 48 Hours, 3,000 LPG Cylinders Swept Into Raigad’s Patalganga River | Video

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds over Mumbai and adjoining districts on Wednesday, even as heavy rain-triggered waterlogging disrupted rail traffic on the Western Railway network. According to the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated places in Palghar expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Wind speeds of 60-70 kmph are also likely over parts of the Konkan region.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Over Mumbai

The weather office said rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce from July 9 onwards. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

#Mumbai #MumbaiRains

Yesterday after days of nonstop rain turned parts of #VasaiVirar into a flood emergency. Entire areas were waterlogged, railway services disrupted, thousands lost power, and daily life came to a standstill.

Hoping everyone gets through this safely. pic.twitter.com/FqNoIGQQAy — Rizwan Ashraffi (@rizwanace) July 9, 2026







The IMD warned that the intense rainfall could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods, disruption of road, rail, air and ferry services, rough sea conditions along the Konkan coast, landslides in vulnerable areas, and damage to crops and weak structures. It advised people to avoid waterlogged areas, check traffic conditions before travelling and take precautions during thunderstorms.

The weather department added that light to moderate rainfall is expected across most districts from July 12, after the initial spell of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, rail traffic in the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway was affected due to waterlogging in the Navsari-Maroli section following heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging Disrupts Railway Service

Several trains scheduled to run on Wednesday (July 8) have been cancelled, including the Dadar-Bhuj Sayajinagari Express, Ahmedabad-Bandra Terminus Karnavati Express and its return service, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central AC Double Decker Express and its return service, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express and its return service, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express and its return service.

In addition, Train No. 16311 Sri Ganganagar-Thiruvananthapuram North Express, which commenced its journey on July 7, has been diverted via the Surat-Jalgaon-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan-Panvel route.

Western Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train status through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or Rail Madad (139) before commencing their journey.

3000 Gas Cylinders Swept Away into Patalganga River

Torrential rainfall and severe flooding in the Khalapur area of Raigad district have triggered a major industrial emergency, with approximately 3,000 gas cylinders from an HPCL bottling plant being swept away into the Patalganga River, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) bottling plant located in Chavane, Panvel taluka. As the Patalganga River swelled due to incessant rains in the Khalapur taluka, the strong currents washed away a massive stock of both filled and empty cylinders into the water.





Khalapur Police Inspector (PI) Abhijit Bhujbal confirmed the incident, following which the district administration issued an urgent appeal to the public to exercise extreme caution.

Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale has issued a serious warning to residents living along the riverbanks. “If any gas cylinder is spotted in the river or along its banks, do not touch it under any circumstances, nor should any attempt be made to move it or take it home,” the Collector stated.

The administration highlighted the high risk involved, noting that it is impossible to determine the technical condition or the gas content of the cylinders washed away in the flood. Officials warned that any tampering could lead to a catastrophic gas leak or an explosion, potentially resulting in heavy loss of life and property.

“Currently, a search operation for the missing cylinders is being carried out by the administration, the Disaster Management Department, and the concerned company,” the administration said.

Cloudburst in Taghuveer Ghat

A cloudburst-like spell of heavy rain hit Raghuveer Ghat, a popular tourist spot connecting Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and Satara districts.







After continuous heavy rainfall in the Sahyadri hills and the Koyna region, the waterfalls in the area have become fast-flowing and dangerous. The water is carrying rocks, mud, and debris down the slopes, creating hazardous conditions. Authorities have advised tourists and commuters to stay away from the route until the weather improves.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes