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Home > India News > Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Forecast For Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik

Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Forecast For Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik

Mumbai Weather Today: IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Raigad with thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall expected. Gusty winds up to 40 kmph and advancing monsoon conditions may cause waterlogging and disruptions across the region.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Mumbai. Photo: AI
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Mumbai. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 09:03 IST

Mumbai Weather Today: Mumbai residents are currently witnessing cloudy weather on Tuesday as pre-monsoon has finally kicked off with rain, lightning, and thunderstorms in several parts. This change in weather conditions is giving people relief from intense heat and sunny days. Residents in Mumbai and Raigad have been urged to exercise caution on Tuesday following a fresh nowcast warning issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The alert warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rain spells, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds between 30 and 40 kmph in isolated areas.

IMD Issues orange alert in Mumbai on 23 June 2026

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert has been activated for Mumbai and Raigad as of 7:00 am today and will be in effect for the next three hours, highlighting a risk of sudden thunderstorms and lightning.
On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into several parts of Maharashtra and is likely to progress into additional areas, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours.
According to a press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana, while covering the remaining parts of Karnataka and extending into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Monsson Arrived in Mumbai?

The weather department said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.
With the strengthening of westerly winds and the advancement of the monsoon, the IMD has forecast widespread to fairly widespread rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms over parts of Maharashtra during the next few days.
Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik Weather For Next Few Days
The department said heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over the Konkan region between June 22 and June 26.”Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall are very likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra during the same period,” the IMD said.
For the Marathwada region, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall are likely between June 22 and June 24, it added.

IMD Issue Warning for Fishermen

The IMD has also issued a fishermen’s warning for the South Maharashtra-Goa coast, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from June 22 to June 26 due to squally weather conditions and wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.
The weather office warned that heavy rainfall may lead to localised flooding and inundation in low-lying and urban areas, flash floods, disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services, damage to standing crops and horticulture, and rough sea conditions along the coast.
The IMD has advised residents to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures, stay away from water bodies during thunderstorms and seek shelter in safe locations during adverse weather conditions.
Inputs from ANI
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Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Forecast For Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik
Tags: imdIMD forecastimd reportimd weather forecastMaharashtra WeathermumbaiMumbai RainMumbai Weatherweather news

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Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Forecast For Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik
Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Forecast For Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik
Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Forecast For Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik
Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Forecast For Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik

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