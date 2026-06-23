Mumbai Weather Today 23 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Forecast For Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik

IMD Issues orange alert in Mumbai on 23 June 2026
On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into several parts of Maharashtra and is likely to progress into additional areas, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours.
According to a press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana, while covering the remaining parts of Karnataka and extending into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.
Monsson Arrived in Mumbai?
With the strengthening of westerly winds and the advancement of the monsoon, the IMD has forecast widespread to fairly widespread rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms over parts of Maharashtra during the next few days.
For the Marathwada region, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall are likely between June 22 and June 24, it added.
IMD Issue Warning for Fishermen
The weather office warned that heavy rainfall may lead to localised flooding and inundation in low-lying and urban areas, flash floods, disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services, damage to standing crops and horticulture, and rough sea conditions along the coast.
The IMD has advised residents to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures, stay away from water bodies during thunderstorms and seek shelter in safe locations during adverse weather conditions.
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.