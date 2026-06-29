Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rain Creates Waterlogging, Andheri Subway Closed; Check IMD Forecast For Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri

Mumbai residents woke up to heavy rain on Monday after overnight showers led to waterlogging in a few low lying areas. Traffic got disrupted on main roads, and the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby districts including Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri, and major cities with more rain and thunderstorms expected. The Andheri Subway was completely flooded and closed to traffic as a safety measure. The subway has been closed to vehicles since 1:46 am and police have been deployed there to prevent any accidents. Since Monday is the start of the week, commuters should get ready to experience traffic delays and general travel disruptions during the morning rush hour.







Mumbai Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The Indian Meteorlogical Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby areas for Monday. With moderate rain, thunderstorm activity, lightning, and gusty winds that could reach around 50 kmph. Images of heavy waterlogging are emerging from several low-lying areas of the city.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/jDDFml50Pt — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026







Private weather agency AccuWeather also expects a rainy and windy day in Mumbai. For temperature the daytime is expected to hover near 31 degrees and the overnight temperature could stick close to 27 degrees.

According to them, rain is likely to continue through the night while humidity should stay high at 94%.

IMD Weather Forecast For Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri, and Major Cities

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a number of districts in Maharashtra because monsoon activity is expected to stay strong.

Than and Sindhudurg are likely to see light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms. Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Raigad could get heavy rainfall with thunderstorms so IMD has marked a yellow alert there as well.

For Pune, Satara, and Sangli conditions may bring light to moderate rain, strong winds, and lightning. Heavy rain is also expected in some parts of Pune.

🔴 Very heavy rains in Mumbai between 12 am to 4 am today! #MumbaiRains Versova: 157 mm 🌊

Marol:108 mm

Oshiwara: 108 mm

Mulund:160 mm

Mankhurd:123 mm

Powai:122 mm

Bhandup:120 mm

Mumbai Central:34 mm

Malabar Hill:37 mm

Dadar:45 mm

Matunga:53 mmpic.twitter.com/qIrmj1tWNM — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 29, 2026







Kolhapur and Solapur may also get light to moderate rain with gusty winds while North Maharashtra districts such as Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahilyanagar are expected to receive similar rain with thunderstorms, and all of them fall under a yellow alert.

In the Marathwada area, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded may experience light to moderate showers, with lightning at isolated spots.

The IMD meanwhile also forecast monsoon showers with thunderstorms and lightning across Vidarbha districts, covering Chandrapur, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Wardha and Gondia.

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