Mumbai Weather Today 6 July: Schools Closed in Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’; Check Latest Forecast

Mumbai School Holiday: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that there will be a school holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai on July 6, 2026. So, all government, government aided, private schools, BMC run schools, and colleges will stay shut today due to the heavy rain alert in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department has also put out an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall, along with strong gusts of wind and thunderstorms. The holiday plan was taken as a safety precaution for students to avoid any mishaps, especially during these weather conditions. Waterlogging has also been seen in several areas which is leading to slow movement of traffic.

Schools Closed in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai

The BMC on Sunday announced that all government, private, civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed. In a X post, Pune Municipal Corporation has also appealed to citizens not to go outside their homes unless it’s absolutely necessary. They have urged people to stay away from rivers, streams, and other dangerous locations. The post also included to follow any other advisories issued by agencies.

Maharashtra: Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane

Chhattisgarh: Balod, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Gaurela Pendra Marwahi , Kanker, Korba, Korea, Mahasamund, Raigarh, Surajpur, Surguja

Odisha: Anugul, Baragarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kendujhar, Sambalpur,… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 5, 2026







The areas likely to receive heavy rainfall include Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Thane. There are also school closures in a few places across the Raigad district, because of the heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts that were issued by the IMD.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University also cancelled the exams which is scheduled to be held on the day and the revised datesheet for the exams will be released soon.

The BMC said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the weather forecast.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions (do not take shelter under trees or weak structures etc., check road/traffic conditions,avoid unnecessary travels, and follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies). More… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 5, 2026







In a statement, the BMC said, “In view of this forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and colleges in Mumbai.”The BMC, however, clarified that government and private offices will function as usual.

The Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools, and secondary schools will remain shut in the district tomorrow as per Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also announced the closing of all schools on Monday for the safety of students amid incessant rain.

Also Read: Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain