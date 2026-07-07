Lonavala Travel Alert: Pune Bans Waterfalls, Dams Till July 31; Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain; Check Full Guidelines

The Pune district administration has imposed some temporary restrictions at a couple of well known tourist stops in Lonavala, due to continuous heavy rainfall. The safety measures that were started on July 7, will keep running till July 31, so that no accidents take place from overflowing waterfall areas, rivers that are swollen, or even the possibility of landslides. Tourism in Lonavala hasn’t been completely shut down though; visitors are being advised to stay away from waterfall zones, dams, rivers, and other high risk pockets. Here’s everything you should know about the restrictions and the pointers shared for tourists.

Pune Bans Waterfalls, Dams Till July 31

In light of continuous heavy rains and to keep tourist safety as the absolute top priority, the Pune District Administration has put in place prohibitory orders in the Lonavala region, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

These orders started at midnight on July 6, and they will stay in force until 6:00 AM on July 31. During this time, entry to waterfalls, streams, rivers, dam areas and other high risk tourist destinations has been strictly banned.

The continuous downpour over the last few days across Mumbai, Pune, and nearby places has sharply increased the chance of mishaps at well known areas in Lonavala and Maval talukas. So, precautionary measures have been deployed within the limits of the Lonavala Police Station.

Areas Banned Due to Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

The administration has explicitly clarified that these orders do not imply a complete ban on tourism in Lonavala, but they are necessary restrictions to reduce public risk and make sure visitors’ safety.

Popular spots like Ekvira Devi Temple, Bhushi Dam, Lion’s Point, Tiger Point, Pawna Dam, and the forts of Lohagad ,Visapur, Tikona and Tung usually pull in big crowds during the monsoon. Still, since there is an imminent risk of landslides and sudden water surges from those heavy downpours, strict guidelines have been put in place.

Lonavala Tourist Restrictions: What Is Banned Amid Heavy Rain in Maharashtra

No entry into water bodies: Tourists are not allowed to enter waterfalls, rivers, streams, or dam areas due to safety concerns.

No selfies or reels at risky spots: Taking selfies, making videos, or filming reels near cliffs and other dangerous locations is strictly prohibited.

Alcohol, loud music, and littering banned: Drinking alcohol, playing loud music, and throwing garbage at tourist spots are not allowed.

Strict action against rule breakers: Anyone found violating the rules, driving recklessly, or harassing women will face legal action.

Vehicle restrictions: Four-wheelers and larger vehicles are not allowed near dam reservoirs and riverbanks to avoid traffic jams and accidents.

The Pune District Collector has asked tourists to follow these rules and cooperate with the local administration, as well as the police. Visitors are also told to keep their safety as the first priority while enjoying the monsoon season in Lonavala.

Also Read: Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?