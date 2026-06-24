Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai; Check Affected Areas

Mumbai Weather: Trans Harbour Line Shut Down
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Trans-Harbour Railway services have been temporarily suspended due to soil erosion beneath the railway tracks between Koparkhairane and Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai
Repair and restoration work is underway pic.twitter.com/HD0qR8Sgnp
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
Heavy Rain Lashes in Mumbai
The broader day-long alert picture has Mumbai, its suburbs and Palghar on red alert, Thane on orange, and Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on yellow.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the nowcast warning remained in force till 10:00 am as intermittent heavy showers continued across the city and suburbs, accompanied by cloudy skies and chances of lightning and thunder.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.