Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai; Check Affected Areas

Heavy rainfall continued to lash several areas of Mumbai on Tuesday night which led to severe waterlogging in low lying areas across the city. The Trans Harbour rail line has been completely shut down after heavy rains caused damage between Koparkhairane and Turbhe stations. The Indian Meteoroligcal Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai along with nearby districts. This notice was released on Wednesday which said there could be moderate to heavy rainfall over a short period of time in Mumbai.

Mumbai Weather: Trans Harbour Line Shut Down

The Trans Harbour line was disrupted early Tuesday after a track-cave in due to excessive water flow between Koparkhairane and Turbhe stations. Railway officials said the up line (towards Thane) was marked unsafe at 5.06 am, once the cave-in was spotted.

After that, the down line (towards Vashi/ Panvel) was also called unsafe at 5.50 am, more as a precaution measure, not just for routine checks.

The up line was declared safe for train movement at 7:27 am, but trains were then allowed to move slowly under a speed ceiling of 10 kmph.

The down line was cleared later, at 7:35 am, and made safe for operations, with trains permitted to run at a restrained speed level of 30 kmph.

Heavy Rain Lashes in Mumbai