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Home > India News > Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai; Check Affected Areas

Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai; Check Affected Areas

Mumbai Weather: The Trans Harbour rail line has been completely shut down after heavy rains caused damage between Koparkhairane and Turbhe stations.

Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai. Photo: Screen Grab
Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai. Photo: Screen Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 10:11 IST

Heavy rainfall continued to lash several areas of Mumbai on Tuesday night which led to severe waterlogging in low lying areas across the city. The Trans Harbour rail line has been completely shut down after heavy rains caused damage between Koparkhairane and Turbhe stations. The Indian Meteoroligcal Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai along with nearby districts. This notice was released on Wednesday which said there could be moderate to heavy rainfall over a short period of time in Mumbai.

Mumbai Weather: Trans Harbour Line Shut Down

The Trans Harbour line was disrupted early Tuesday after a track-cave in due to excessive water flow between Koparkhairane and Turbhe stations. Railway officials said the up line (towards Thane) was marked unsafe at 5.06 am, once the cave-in was spotted.
After that, the down line (towards Vashi/ Panvel) was also called unsafe at 5.50 am, more as a precaution measure, not just for routine checks.



The up line was declared safe for train movement at 7:27 am, but trains were then allowed to move slowly under a speed ceiling of 10 kmph.  
The down line was cleared later, at 7:35 am, and made safe for operations, with trains permitted to run at a restrained speed level of 30 kmph.

Heavy Rain Lashes in Mumbai

The alert, issued early Wednesday morning, warned of moderate to intense spells of rain over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg for a short-duration nowcast window, advising residents to take necessary precautions.
The broader day-long alert picture has Mumbai, its suburbs and Palghar on red alert, Thane on orange, and Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on yellow.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the nowcast warning remained in force till 10:00 am as intermittent heavy showers continued across the city and suburbs, accompanied by cloudy skies and chances of lightning and thunder.
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Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai; Check Affected Areas
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Trans Harbour Line Shut Down as Heavy Rain Disrupts Train Services in Mumbai; Check Affected Areas
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