Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Red Alert In Several Areas As Monsoon Hits Early

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Red Alert In Several Areas As Monsoon Hits Early

As per IMD updates, a well-marked low-pressure area was located over south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and North Interior Karnataka on May 25. This system is expected to move eastward and weaken gradually.

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Red Alert In Several Areas As Monsoon Hits Early

Heavy rains battered Mumbai late on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts across various parts of the city and its suburbs.


Heavy rains battered Mumbai late on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts across various parts of the city and its suburbs. With waterlogging already disrupting traffic in several areas, Mumbai is bracing for more rain today, as eight weather stations in the city remain under red alert.

According to the IMD, Borivali, Santacruz, Powai, Mulund, Chembur, Worli, Colaba, and Alibag are under a red alert for Monday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall in these locations. The weather stations in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan are under orange alert, warning of very heavy rain.

In a post on X, around 3 AM on Monday, the IMD said, “Light to moderate spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban areas during next 3-4 hours.” The day’s forecast for Mumbai includes a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 24°C, with the maximum reaching up to 31°C.

Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions Across Mumbai

Following the downpour, several low-lying areas in the city experienced waterlogging, affecting vehicular movement and raising concerns over commuting conditions during peak hours. Commuters are advised to check traffic updates and weather alerts before stepping out.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a significant development, the southwest monsoon made an early onset in Maharashtra on Sunday the earliest in 35 years. The IMD stated that the monsoon, which typically reaches Mumbai around June 11, is expected to advance over the city within the next three days. This early arrival follows the monsoon’s onset over Kerala on Saturday, well ahead of its usual June 1 timeline.

As per IMD updates, a well-marked low-pressure area was located over south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and North Interior Karnataka on May 25. This system is expected to move eastward and weaken gradually.

Weather Alerts in Surrounding Regions

The regional weather office has also issued alerts for nearby districts. Raigad is under red alert with forecasts of moderate thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Thane and Palghar districts remain on orange alert. Meanwhile, the Madhya Maharashtra region is also under an orange alert with the IMD predicting very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between May 25–27.

The IMD’s weekly forecast suggests that Mumbai will experience consistent rain throughout the week, bringing much-needed respite from the summer heat but also raising concerns about flooding and disruption in urban services.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Begins Two-Day Gujarat Visit; Set To Launch Projects Worth Over ₹77,000 Crore

Filed under

Mumbai rain Mumbai weather today

newsx

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts As Heavy Downpour Disrupts City; Earliest Monsoon...
In a major political deve

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader
newsx

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings
A 28-year-old American-Ge

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails
A fiery on-air debate ove

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...
Trump announced a delay i

Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts As Heavy Downpour Disrupts City; Earliest Monsoon Onset In 35 Years

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts As Heavy Downpour Disrupts City; Earliest Monsoon...

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra | Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...

Entertainment

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In Audience, Fans Say, ‘He Was High ASF’

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding Rehearsal Leaked

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season