Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Red Alert In Several Areas As Monsoon Hits Early

As per IMD updates, a well-marked low-pressure area was located over south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and North Interior Karnataka on May 25. This system is expected to move eastward and weaken gradually.

Heavy rains battered Mumbai late on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts across various parts of the city and its suburbs. With waterlogging already disrupting traffic in several areas, Mumbai is bracing for more rain today, as eight weather stations in the city remain under red alert.

According to the IMD, Borivali, Santacruz, Powai, Mulund, Chembur, Worli, Colaba, and Alibag are under a red alert for Monday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall in these locations. The weather stations in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan are under orange alert, warning of very heavy rain.

In a post on X, around 3 AM on Monday, the IMD said, “Light to moderate spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban areas during next 3-4 hours.” The day’s forecast for Mumbai includes a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 24°C, with the maximum reaching up to 31°C.

Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions Across Mumbai

Following the downpour, several low-lying areas in the city experienced waterlogging, affecting vehicular movement and raising concerns over commuting conditions during peak hours. Commuters are advised to check traffic updates and weather alerts before stepping out.

In a significant development, the southwest monsoon made an early onset in Maharashtra on Sunday the earliest in 35 years. The IMD stated that the monsoon, which typically reaches Mumbai around June 11, is expected to advance over the city within the next three days. This early arrival follows the monsoon’s onset over Kerala on Saturday, well ahead of its usual June 1 timeline.

Weather Alerts in Surrounding Regions

The regional weather office has also issued alerts for nearby districts. Raigad is under red alert with forecasts of moderate thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Thane and Palghar districts remain on orange alert. Meanwhile, the Madhya Maharashtra region is also under an orange alert with the IMD predicting very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between May 25–27.

The IMD’s weekly forecast suggests that Mumbai will experience consistent rain throughout the week, bringing much-needed respite from the summer heat but also raising concerns about flooding and disruption in urban services.

