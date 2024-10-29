Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain and Thundershowers Expected Ahead of Diwali Celebrations

As India gears up for the festive celebrations of Diwali this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting light rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and its surrounding districts over the coming days. This weather change could impact outdoor festivities as residents prepare for one of the most celebrated festivals in the country.

Expected Rainfall and Alerts

The IMD has indicated that light rainfall and thundershowers are likely to begin on Wednesday, extending into Thursday and Friday, specifically affecting Mumbai and Thane. However, it is worth noting that no official weather alerts have been issued at this time.

In addition, the IMD has placed Raigad and Ratnagiri under a yellow alert from Wednesday through Friday. This alert warns of the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, which could further complicate holiday plans for residents in these regions.

Explanation of Weather Patterns

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sunil Kamble, director of IMD Mumbai, elaborated on the weather phenomena leading to the anticipated showers. He noted the presence of an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea, situated at approximately 1.5 kilometers above sea level. Kamble explained, “Currently, there is an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea that persists at 1.5 km above sea level. It is owing to this system that we are expecting some rain activity in the coming days. Since a yellow alert has been sounded in Raigad, the system’s effect may bring some light rain and thundershowers in Mumbai as well.”

Context of the Monsoon Season

This forecast comes in the wake of the IMD’s announcement regarding the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai. Although some sporadic showers have persisted since the official end of the monsoon season, temperatures in the region have been gradually rising, contributing to a more typical pre-winter climate. The anticipated rain could provide a brief respite from the heat, but it may also disrupt traditional Diwali activities, which often involve outdoor gatherings and celebrations.