Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain and Thundershowers Expected Ahead of Diwali Celebrations

IMD has issued a forecast predicting light rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and its surrounding districts over the coming days.

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain and Thundershowers Expected Ahead of Diwali Celebrations

As India gears up for the festive celebrations of Diwali this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting light rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and its surrounding districts over the coming days. This weather change could impact outdoor festivities as residents prepare for one of the most celebrated festivals in the country.

Expected Rainfall and Alerts

The IMD has indicated that light rainfall and thundershowers are likely to begin on Wednesday, extending into Thursday and Friday, specifically affecting Mumbai and Thane. However, it is worth noting that no official weather alerts have been issued at this time.

In addition, the IMD has placed Raigad and Ratnagiri under a yellow alert from Wednesday through Friday. This alert warns of the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, which could further complicate holiday plans for residents in these regions.

Explanation of Weather Patterns

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sunil Kamble, director of IMD Mumbai, elaborated on the weather phenomena leading to the anticipated showers. He noted the presence of an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea, situated at approximately 1.5 kilometers above sea level. Kamble explained, “Currently, there is an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea that persists at 1.5 km above sea level. It is owing to this system that we are expecting some rain activity in the coming days. Since a yellow alert has been sounded in Raigad, the system’s effect may bring some light rain and thundershowers in Mumbai as well.”

Context of the Monsoon Season

This forecast comes in the wake of the IMD’s announcement regarding the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai. Although some sporadic showers have persisted since the official end of the monsoon season, temperatures in the region have been gradually rising, contributing to a more typical pre-winter climate. The anticipated rain could provide a brief respite from the heat, but it may also disrupt traditional Diwali activities, which often involve outdoor gatherings and celebrations.

Read More : India-China Disengagement: Ten Key Points You Need To Know 

Filed under

Diwali Celebrations India Meteorological Department (IMD) Light Rain Mumbai Weather update
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Nagpur Police Nab Suspect Behind Bomb Threat Hoaxes Targeting Airlines

Nagpur Police Nab Suspect Behind Bomb Threat Hoaxes Targeting Airlines

Bitcoin Tops $71,000 For First Time Since June As US Election Nears

Bitcoin Tops $71,000 For First Time Since June As US Election Nears

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Australian PM Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Australian PM Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Entertainment

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox