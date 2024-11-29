Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Mumbaikars Feels The Chill As City Records Coldest Day In Eight Years At 16.5°C

The last time the city witnessed such a low temperature was on November 11, 2016, when it dipped to 16.3 degrees Celsius.

Mumbaikars Feels The Chill As City Records Coldest Day In Eight Years At 16.5°C

Mumbai experienced its coldest November morning in eight years on Friday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 16.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Santacruz observatory, which monitors weather in the city’s suburbs, recorded this temperature from Thursday night to Friday morning.

The last time the city witnessed such a low temperature was on November 11, 2016, when it dipped to 16.3 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory, which tracks the island city, reported a minimum of 21.4 degrees Celsius.

Partly Cloudy, Chilly Weather

The weather remained partly cloudy with misty conditions early in the morning, creating a pleasant atmosphere throughout the day. The IMD noted that mornings across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been foggy, with chilly conditions extending to nearby areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai, which recorded minimum temperatures of 14–15 degrees Celsius. Kalyan and Badlapur experienced even lower temperatures of 11–13 degrees Celsius.

IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair highlighted that the recent temperature drop is due to northerly winds influenced by cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. However, there is no cold wave alert for Mumbai from November 30 to December 3, and temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the weekend.

Temperatures Likely to Fluctuate

IMD Mumbai head Sunil Kamble explained that Mumbai’s winter typically sees fluctuating temperatures. “While easterly and northerly winds have brought down temperatures, the Bay of Bengal depression will increase moisture levels, leading to slightly warmer days from Saturday,” he said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz observatory on Friday, while Colaba reported a range of 21 to 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels hovered around 48%, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 106, indicating moderate air quality.

Though temperatures may rise temporarily, colder conditions are expected to return in the coming weeks, marking a stronger winter season for Mumbai and Maharashtra this year.

ALSO READ: Google Maps Under Scrutiny After 'GPS' Error Leads To Under-Construction Bridge Claiming Three Lives

