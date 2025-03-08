Mumbai’s Historic Carnac Bridge Set To Reopen In June, Easing Traffic Woes After Years Of Congestion

After three years of massive rebuilding, the heritage Carnac Bridge in Mumbai is to reopen in June, offering much-needed relief to South Mumbai commuters. The new steel bridge, which replaced the 154-year-old British-era bridge, has four lanes, twice the earlier capacity, designed to decongest traffic and enhance connectivity.

East-West Link Reopened

Carnac Bridge, linking Masjid Bunder railway station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), has been a lifeline for cars moving to P’D Mello Road for long. The bridge was declared unsafe in 2014 following a structural audit. It was finally demolished in 2022. Its loss has resulted in huge traffic congestion in the region, and its reopening is an eagerly awaited event.

The new bridge has a length of 70 meters and width of 9.5 meters with a contemporary steel superstructure. Apart from widened traffic lanes, the bridge will also be equipped with advanced lighting and updated signs to help provide greater safety and navigation.

Delays and Challenges in Reconstruction

The reconstruction of Carnac Bridge was plagued by delays. The first tenders were invited in 2016, but it took almost six years to finalize the demolition process. One of the biggest hurdles was the encroachments, such as a police chowky, an electricity substation, a temple, and a gymnasium, which made the clearance process difficult. Work orders were given, but major delays ensued before construction could actually start.

In spite of all these setbacks, the project costing Rs 70 crore has finally entered its last phase. The girder launch was finished in February, and recent trial runs have established the structural readiness of the bridge.

Civic Officials Confirm Completion Before Monsoon

As per Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, the choice was taken to open the bridge in one go instead of opening it phase-wise. “Opening phase-wise poses issues in the construction process. Last year, ongoing works were accelerated so that the whole bridge would be made operational before monsoon this year,” he explained.

What the Reopening Means for Mumbai

With South Mumbai frequently experiencing heavy traffic congestion, the reopening of the Carnac Bridge is expected to provide significant relief to daily commuters and businesses reliant on smooth transit in the area. The completion of this project marks a crucial milestone in Mumbai’s infrastructure development, restoring a key transportation link that had been missing for three years.

