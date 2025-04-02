Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Mundra Port Sets New Record With 200 Million Metric Tonnes Of Cargo Volume In FY 2024-25

Mundra Port in Gujarat, India's largest private port, has set a new benchmark by becoming the first in the country to handle over 200 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo.

Mundra Port Sets New Record With 200 Million Metric Tonnes Of Cargo Volume In FY 2024-25

Mundra Port Achieves Historic Milestone with 200 MMT Cargo Volume in FY 2024-25


Mundra Port in Gujarat, India’s largest private port, has set a new benchmark by becoming the first in the country to handle over 200 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo. This remarkable achievement highlights India’s expanding logistics capabilities and the growing efficiency of its maritime trade sector.

Record-Breaking Cargo Handling Performance

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) recorded its highest-ever cargo handling in March 2025, processing 41.5 million tonnes. The company registered an annual growth of 9 per cent, according to an official statement.

This surge was mainly driven by a 19 per cent increase in container cargo and a 5 per cent rise in liquid and gas shipments. Over the financial year 2024-25, Mundra Port handled 200.7 MMT of cargo, surpassing the historic 200 MMT mark.

Additionally, Vizhinjam Port in Kerala achieved a significant milestone by handling over 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Throughout the year, APSEZ managed a total cargo volume of 450.2 MMT, with container handling up by 20 per cent and liquid-gas cargo increasing by 9 per cent.

India’s Ports: Driving Economic Growth

The logistics sector also witnessed positive momentum, with rail volumes reaching 0.64 million TEUs, an 8 per cent increase. GPWIS volumes grew by 9 per cent, reaching 21.97 MMT.

India’s maritime trade has undergone a significant transformation. Once considered a routine operation, cargo handling is now a vital economic engine.

With advanced machinery, smart ports, and automated logistics, India’s ports are setting global benchmarks. The country is modernising its infrastructure and strengthening its position as a key trade hub.

Cargo handling has evolved beyond a mere logistical process. With cutting-edge technology and a well-organised logistics network, India is on track to take its maritime trade to unprecedented heights.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Indian Navy Seizes Over 2,500 Kg of Narcotics in Major Operation at Sea

 

 

