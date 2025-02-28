Murder Case: Supreme Court Lifts Stay On Discharge Of J&K Sikh Leader

The Supreme Court overturned an order that had stayed the discharge of Jammu and Kashmir politician Sudershan Singh Wazir in the murder case of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned an order that had stayed the discharge of Jammu and Kashmir politician Sudershan Singh Wazir in the murder case of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan found that the stay on the discharge was “very drastic” and infringed upon the liberty granted to the accused. The court quashed and set aside the orders dated October 21, 2023, and November 4, 2024.

It further directed the Delhi High Court to hear the revision application without being influenced by the Supreme Court’s observations.

More Into The Case

The court also granted the NCT of Delhi and the other party involved the opportunity to apply to the High Court for prioritizing the revision application.

The top court emphasized that a revisional court could only stay a discharge order in rare and exceptional cases, where the order was found to be “ex-facie perverse.”

Wazir was arrested by the Delhi Police in February 2023 in connection with the murder of former National Conference MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir. The Supreme Court observed that the stay on the discharge allowed the sessions court to proceed with framing charges against Wazir and to continue with the trial.

Wazir had been discharged by a trial court on October 20, 2023, of all charges, but the Delhi government challenged this decision in the High Court. On October 21, the High Court stayed the discharge order in an ex-parte decision.

Then, on November 4, 2024, the Delhi High Court directed Wazir to surrender before the trial court, granting him liberty to apply for bail afterward.

Court noted that a stay on a discharge order should only be granted after giving the accused an opportunity to be heard. The Court directed Wazir to appear before the sessions court within four weeks and apply for bail, with the terms and conditions to be determined by the court.

The bench further stated that if Wazir failed to comply with the directions, he would be taken into custody and sent to judicial remand until the revision application was disposed of.

The sessions court was instructed to impose the usual conditions, including one requiring Wazir to cooperate with the High Court to ensure the timely disposal of the revision application. If the High Court found that Wazir was not cooperating, it could cancel his bail after hearing him.

This decision highlights the court’s strict stance on judicial processes and the rights of the accused, emphasizing due procedure before any decisions regarding discharge or bail.

