Murder Caught On Camera? Viral Video Shows Police Negligence In Ahmedabad

A horrifying murder in Ahmedabad’s Bapunagar area on the night of March 23 has raised serious concerns about law enforcement in the city. Five assailants brutally attacked two young men with knives, leaving one dead and the other fighting for his life.

A horrifying murder in Ahmedabad’s Bapunagar area on the night of March 23 has raised serious concerns about law enforcement in the city.

A horrifying murder in Ahmedabad’s Bapunagar area on the night of March 23 has raised serious concerns about law enforcement in the city. Five assailants brutally attacked two young men with knives, leaving one dead and the other fighting for his life. Adding to the outrage, police officers assigned to patrol the area were caught sleeping, and a video of them dozing off has since gone viral, triggering widespread anger.

Attack in the Dead of Night

The incident took place outside Karnavati Apartments, where 19-year-old Vijay Shrimali and 31-year-old Priyesh Vachheta were sitting late at night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“A group of five men, led by Jaysinh Solanki and Chirag Vaghela, arrived at the spot and began hurling abuses. When Vijay and Vachheta objected, the situation escalated into violence. Solanki allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Vijay in the chest, killing him on the spot. Vachheta, who tried to intervene, suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition,” said a police official.

Vijay, a resident of Naroda, had been visiting a relative in Bapunagar, while Vachheta lived in the Gujarat Housing Board complex. According to witnesses, the attackers were heavily intoxicated at the time of the assault.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sleeping Cops Caught on Camera

While this gruesome murder was unfolding, police officers assigned to patrol the area were found sleeping on duty. A group of transgender individuals, enraged by the lack of law enforcement, filmed the officers resting on their cots instead of responding to the crime. The video, which quickly went viral, has sparked massive criticism against the police force, raising serious questions about their efficiency and accountability.

‼️Vibrant Gujarat 🙌 Policeman caught sleeping 😴 peacefully by citizens just after the murder happened in Bapunagar Ahmedabad! 100 criminals list is just a week old thing. Things won’t be easy for BJP in future this way. pic.twitter.com/fuukXkTLFo — Hemal (@hemalindian) March 25, 2025

This shocking lapse occurred just a day after the city police commissioner had called in known criminals for questioning to monitor their activities.

Delayed Police Response Sparks Outrage

Local residents expressed their anger over the delayed police response. “Even as locals rushed to inform the police about the attack, there was no immediate action. It was only after the incident gained public attention that the police took swift action, arresting five suspects,” said a resident of the area.

Following the uproar, Bapunagar police booked the five accused under multiple sections, including murder and unlawful assembly, based on a complaint filed by Vachheta.

This murder, coupled with the viral video of negligent officers, has intensified concerns about lawlessness in Ahmedabad. Citizens are demanding stricter monitoring of police patrols and more accountability from law enforcement to ensure such incidents do not repeat in the future.