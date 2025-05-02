Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
  Murder Near Mangaluru Sparks Prohibitory Orders Under New Law

In response to a brutal murder reported on the evening of May 1, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In response to a brutal murder reported on the evening of May 1, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The curbs, which came into effect at 6:00 AM today, will continue till 6:00 AM on May 6, 2025, as a precaution to maintain public order.

The incident occurred near Kinnipadavu Cross at around 8:27 PM. According to police, Suhash Shetty was travelling in a vehicle (KA-12-MB-3731) along with five others—Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank—when they were intercepted by a group of 5 to 6 assailants in a Swift car and a pickup vehicle.

Armed with deadly weapons, the attackers assaulted Shetty, inflicting severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to AJ Hospital but succumbed to his wounds during treatment. A murder case has been registered at Bajpe Police Station, and investigation is underway with multiple teams formed to apprehend the culprits.

The Mangaluru City Police have assured that all efforts are being made to bring the accused to justice and restore calm. Updates will be shared as the investigation develops.

Karnataka murder

