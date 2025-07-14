Murder Planned For 3 Days: Radhika’s Father Made Life Miserable, Says Best Friend Himaanshika In Shocking Revelation

In a video posted on social media platform, Instagram, Himaanshika Singh Rajput who considered the deceased tennis player Radhika Yadav as her best friend made shocking revelations about Radhika’s life and her murder

Radhika’s friend shared a 2-part video titled “What Happened to Radhika Yadav”.

Himaanshika Singh Rajput recalling her friend Radhika said in a video that Radhika Yadav was not just a promising athlete she was an international-level tennis player who had been pursuing the sport with dedication for the past 18 years. “She was incredibly kind, sweet, and innocent.

“She loved clicking photos and making videos. The music video that’s being circulated online it was just a regular shoot she did a year ago. Her own father had dropped her off at the shoot.”

Radhika had participated in several such shoots, but eventually stopped due to the constant societal pressure at home.

“Her parents were orthodox and overly concerned about what people would say,” Himanshika added. “There were restrictions on everything she did.”

The darkest revelation, however, comes from what Himaanshika says, She got to know at Radhika’s cremation that her death was premeditated. According to her, Radhika’s father, Deepak Yadav, had been planning her murder for three days. He bought a revolver, sent mother away in another room, sent her brother out intentionally, and even restrained their dog Luna a pitbull who might have saved her.

He waited for the right moment and shot her from behind.

Radhika’s father, Deepak, allegedly shot her after being influenced by his friends, they had become very jealous of Radhika’s success.

The taunts Radhika father used to get from his friends were she is putting makeup, she wears short clothes, that he was living off her earnings and Now you should get her in ‘dhanda’ (a slang term for prostitution). Thakur says

How many girls will die because of men’s fragile ego

Himanshika also strongly refuted the “love jihad” narrative being floated online. “She barely spoke to anyone outside her immediate circle,” she said. “She wasn’t even allowed to talk freely. She used to suffer silently at home under so many restrictions.”

Even during our video calls, she was made to show who she was talking to,” she said.

“Her tennis academy was just 50 meters from her house, and yet she wasn’t allowed to be even a minute late returning home,” Himanshika said. You could literally see the academy from her house.

Radhika was also a brilliant coach, deeply admired by her students. “She loved teaching. Coaching was her passion too.”

Radhika’s friend also talked about claims about Radhika being so active on social media that Father doesn’t like, She said why would the account of the person who makes reels be private? There are only 68 people in his account, 68 people.The person who uploads reels can never have so few followers. She had made her account private, the last post she had uploaded was 20th March 2024.

I have been with her, I knew her and I know that she was very decent and in the last ten days her life had become so miserable, so much miserable that she had just given up.

Radhika had expressed willingness to comply with her father’s wishes, saying she’d live as he desired.

Her father was going crazy so much that there was no expression on his face, He had a psychological problem, but who should he talked to?

I just don’t understand one thing, how long will this continue? Himaanshika Singh Rajput said.

