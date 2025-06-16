Live Tv
Home > India > Murder Weapon Recovered In Meghalaya Honeymoon Killing Of Raja Raghuvanshi

Murder Weapon Recovered In Meghalaya Honeymoon Killing Of Raja Raghuvanshi

In a key development in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, police have recovered the machete used to kill Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The weapon, reportedly bought near Guwahati railway station, was found at the crime scene in Sohra (Cherrapunji), where Raja was murdered on May 23 during his honeymoon.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 19:00:40 IST

In a major development in the high-profile Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, police have recovered the machete used to kill Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The weapon, reportedly purchased near Guwahati railway station in Assam, was found at the crime scene in East Khasi Hills district, where Raja’s body was discovered earlier this month.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29), a transport businessman from Indore, was brutally murdered while honeymooning in Meghalaya with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi (25). According to sources, Raja was attacked multiple times with the machete and tried to defend himself during the assault.

Machete was traced

The murder weapon’s recovery is seen as a crucial breakthrough by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. Police confirmed that the machete was traced to an area close to the couple’s last known location near Sohra (Cherrapunji), where they were reported missing on May 23. Raja’s body was recovered on June 2.

Sonam, along with her lover Raj Kushwaha (20) and three others Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi are currently in the custody of Meghalaya Police. Initially suspected to be hired killers, the three men were later identified as close associates of Raj.

Sonam allegedly conspired with Raj

Investigations revealed that Sonam allegedly conspired with Raj and his friends to murder Raja during their honeymoon. She was arrested a week after the body was found, from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 1,200 kilometres from the crime scene. During interrogation, Sonam confessed to plotting the murder.

Meanwhile, Raja’s elder brother has demanded a narco-analysis test on Sonam’s parents, alleging that more people could be involved in the conspiracy.

As the SIT continues its probe, the recovery of the machete adds a key piece of forensic evidence to a chilling case that has shocked the nation. The recovery of the murder weapon marks a crucial step forward in the investigation. Raja Raghuvanshi’s family remains determined to seek full justice, urging authorities to uncover any deeper conspiracy behind the chilling honeymoon murder.

Tags: meghalaya honeymoon killingraja raghuvanshi
