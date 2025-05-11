‘Muridke, Hub Center Of Lashkar-e-Taiba Has Over The Years Bred Ajmal Kasab And The Likes Of David Headley’ Says DGMO Rajiv Ghai

The Indian Armed Forces, according to him, maintained a strict protocol of avoiding civilian and religious sites during the offensive, a contrast to Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes that reportedly hit villages and even Gurudwaras, causing civilian casualties.

In a major revelation during the joint press briefing on Operation Sindoor, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai reignited focus on Muridke- a town in Pakistan’s Punjab province-known as the long-standing headquarters of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Citing intelligence assessments and aerial surveillance, he described Muridke as a “nefarious place” that has over the years “bred infamous characters such as Ajmal Kasab and the likes of David Headley.”

The renewed focus on Muridke comes amid detailed disclosures about the surgical strikes carried out by Indian defence forces targeting nine major terror hubs across the border, including in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and deep inside the Punjab province of Pakistan. While not all were named explicitly, Muridke was singled out by the DGMO as emblematic of the kind of entrenched infrastructure that has long sheltered and trained terrorists.

Muridke terror hub

The Lashkar-e-Taiba’s sprawling complex in Muridke, believed to include schools, hospitals, and religious institutions as cover, has often been in the spotlight of international counterterrorism discourse. Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving attacker of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was radicalised and trained here. David Headley, a U.S. national of Pakistani origin who played a reconnaissance role in the same attacks, also maintained deep links with the Lashkar command.

“The terror landscape was microscopically scarred and studied, and while some sites were found vacated preemptively, fearing retribution, our strikes were carried out with utmost precision,” Lt. Gen. Ghai said. The Indian Armed Forces, according to him, maintained a strict protocol of avoiding civilian and religious sites during the offensive, a contrast to Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes that reportedly hit villages and even Gurudwaras, causing civilian casualties.

The strikes reportedly resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including high-value operatives like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed all tied to past high-profile terror incidents like the IC-814 hijacking and the Pulwama attack.

Intelligence officials, speaking off the record, have suggested that Muridke’s operational vitality has diminished in recent months due to increased surveillance and fears of direct Indian strikes. However, its symbolic and historical value as a “terror nursery” makes it a continued focus of Indian and global counterterrorism efforts.

