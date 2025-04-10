Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Murshidabad Clash: 22 Arrested After Violent Protests Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

After a violent protest broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, police say they’ve arrested 22 people and brought the situation under control. The clashes happened on Tuesday, mostly around the Jangipur area — a place that saw the worst of the unrest.

After a violent protest broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, police say they’ve arrested 22 people and brought the situation under control. The clashes happened on Tuesday, mostly around the Jangipur area — a place that saw the worst of the unrest.

The protest took a chaotic turn when a mob blocked the NH-12 highway, threw stones at the police, and even set their vehicles on fire. The crowd was demanding that the new law be rolled back. Things got so heated that officers had to use tear gas and lathis (batons) to get things under control. Some police were hurt in the process.

“The situation is calm, peaceful and under control”

That’s what a senior officer said after things had settled down. “Not a single untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district. Prohibitory orders would continue to remain in force till 6 pm on April 10. Internet would also remain suspended till 6 pm on April 11,” he added.

Police are keeping a close watch, especially in places like Raghunathganj and the Suti police station areas — where tensions were highest. Round-the-clock patrolling is on, and surprise vehicle checks (‘naka’ checking) are still happening to make sure nothing flares up again.

“Since Tuesday night, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the violence,” the officer confirmed.

Murshidabad is now under heavy police cover. Officials say they’re not taking any chances and will continue monitoring the area closely. The idea is to stay one step ahead and prevent any fresh trouble from breaking out.

BJP blames Mamata government for the violence

The BJP wasted no time in pointing fingers at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. They say the state failed to maintain law and order during the protest.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), claiming it showed footage of Tuesday’s clashes. In his post, he accused “anti-social” elements of destroying public property, setting police cars on fire, and “spreading chaos” under the cover of protest. He also hit out at the TMC for playing “vote bank politics.”

So what’s the Waqf Amendment Act about?

The protest was sparked by the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Act — a law that’s meant to bring more order and transparency to how Waqf properties are managed. These are properties that Muslims donate permanently for religious or charity-related work.

The new rules aim to protect heritage sites, improve coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities, and ensure that everything’s handled fairly and openly. The bill cleared the Lok Sabha on Thursday and the Rajya Sabha early Friday. President Droupadi Murmu signed it into law on Saturday.

