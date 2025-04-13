Murshidabad on Edge: BSF Deployed To Support Police Amid Intensifying Violence Over Waqf Amendment Act

The High Court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

Amid ongoing violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad in the wake of the amended Waqf law, BSF has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday.

He said that BSF will act in coordination with the police and is prepared to send more forces if needed to help restore peace in the region.

Speaking to media reporters, Shekhawat said, “We have to work along with them in this situation. The discussions were held on this only. We have sent our five companies to help the police. We are here to help the police, not for independent action. We will act according to the demands of the state police. We hope that peace will be restored here soon. If the police need more companies, we will provide them. BSF is ready for all situations.”

Shekhawat reached the violence-hit area after the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central forces in the affected area.

In a recent development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed concern over the riots in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, and said that he was glad that the Calcutta High Court stepped in and gave an appropriate decision.

On Saturday, a special bench of Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central forces “immediately” in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.

Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who has filed a PIL seeking deployment of Central forces and an NIA probe, said, “For several days now, we have been witnessing widespread violence throughout the state of West Bengal, particularly in the Murshidabad district.”

The High Court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8. After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

