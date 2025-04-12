Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Bill Turn Violent In West Bengal | Watch

On Friday, things got out of hand in Murshidabad, West Bengal, as protests over the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent. A video released by ANI shows just how intense the situation got, with protesters setting vehicles on fire and clashing with police.

The unrest happened in the Jangipur, Suti, and Samserganj areas, and while the situation is reportedly under control now, it was pretty chaotic at the height of the protests.

Cars Set on Fire, Roads Blocked

The protests began as a peaceful demonstration against the Waqf Amendment Act, but things quickly escalated. Protesters set fire to several vehicles, and road and rail traffic came to a halt. It got to the point where some police vehicles and buses were also set on fire.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Visuals from Jangipur, Murshidabad, where people staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. Several vehicles were torched. Security has been heightened in the area. As per the Bengal Police, the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur… pic.twitter.com/RohmkEoEgA — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

The police had to step in to control the crowds, but it wasn’t easy. Some officers were injured during the clashes as protesters grew more aggressive.

A senior police officer shared, “After the Friday prayers, a large number of people from the Muslim community gathered to protest against the law. It all went south when some of the protesters threw stones at a police van, which led to a confrontation.”

Stone Throwing and Violent Clashes

In Suti, things got even worse. Despite authorities imposing Section 144, which bans large gatherings, people continued to protest. They blocked roads and threw stones at the police. It wasn’t long before police vehicles and buses were set on fire.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Morning visuals from Jangipur, Murshidabad, where people staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. Several vehicles were torched. Security has been heightened in the area. As per the Bengal Police, the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of… pic.twitter.com/6qB4juCdoz — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025

Another officer mentioned that protesters even threw something that looked like bombs at the police, which led to the authorities using batons and tear gas to break up the crowd and try to calm things down.

Police Officers Take Shelter

Conditions deteriorated to such an extent that police officers had to physically run for cover. Some of them even took refuge in a mosque just around the corner from the angry mob. The police were busy fighting violent mau-mau riots and some of the men were being seriously injured.

After a few hours of havoc, the rampaging mob had somewhat cooled down, but there remained tension in the area throughout the day. Authorities remained vigilant over the situation.

Investigations Underway, Authorities Call for Calm

The local authority is at present investigating the cause of the outbreak of violence and appealing to the people to remain calm. The Waqf Amendment Act has forever been fiery, with different communities feeling that their rights have been breached, which is fathomable to have brewed the rage that stoked protests.

So far, the police have arrested many suspects and ongoing efforts are being put forth to apprehend other associated persons involved in the disturbance.