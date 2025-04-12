Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Bill Turn Violent In West Bengal | Watch

Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Bill Turn Violent In West Bengal | Watch

On Friday, things got out of hand in Murshidabad, West Bengal, as protests over the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent. A video released by ANI shows just how intense the situation got, with protesters setting vehicles on fire and clashing with police.

Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Bill Turn Violent In West Bengal | Watch

On Friday, things got out of hand in Murshidabad, West Bengal, as protests over the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent.


On Friday, things got out of hand in Murshidabad, West Bengal, as protests over the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent. A video released by ANI shows just how intense the situation got, with protesters setting vehicles on fire and clashing with police.

The unrest happened in the Jangipur, Suti, and Samserganj areas, and while the situation is reportedly under control now, it was pretty chaotic at the height of the protests.

Cars Set on Fire, Roads Blocked

The protests began as a peaceful demonstration against the Waqf Amendment Act, but things quickly escalated. Protesters set fire to several vehicles, and road and rail traffic came to a halt. It got to the point where some police vehicles and buses were also set on fire.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The police had to step in to control the crowds, but it wasn’t easy. Some officers were injured during the clashes as protesters grew more aggressive.

A senior police officer shared, “After the Friday prayers, a large number of people from the Muslim community gathered to protest against the law. It all went south when some of the protesters threw stones at a police van, which led to a confrontation.”

Stone Throwing and Violent Clashes

In Suti, things got even worse. Despite authorities imposing Section 144, which bans large gatherings, people continued to protest. They blocked roads and threw stones at the police. It wasn’t long before police vehicles and buses were set on fire.

Another officer mentioned that protesters even threw something that looked like bombs at the police, which led to the authorities using batons and tear gas to break up the crowd and try to calm things down.

Police Officers Take Shelter

Conditions deteriorated to such an extent that police officers had to physically run for cover. Some of them even took refuge in a mosque just around the corner from the angry mob. The police were busy fighting violent mau-mau riots and some of the men were being seriously injured.

After a few hours of havoc, the rampaging mob had somewhat cooled down, but there remained tension in the area throughout the day. Authorities remained vigilant over the situation.

Investigations Underway, Authorities Call for Calm

The local authority is at present investigating the cause of the outbreak of violence and appealing to the people to remain calm. The Waqf Amendment Act has forever been fiery, with different communities feeling that their rights have been breached, which is fathomable to have brewed the rage that stoked protests.

So far, the police have arrested many suspects and ongoing efforts are being put forth to apprehend other associated persons involved in the disturbance.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

Filed under

Murshidabad violence

On Friday, things got out

Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Bill Turn Violent In West Bengal | Watch
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi I

Delhi Airport Sets Sight On Asia Pacific To Become a Global Travel Hub
A property dealer was sho

Why Was A Property Dealer Shot Dead In His SUV In Paschim Vihar?
According to airport offi

Delhi Airport Chaos Caught On Cam; Flight Delays, Frustrated Travellers as Runway Work Drags On
Cosmic Power And Divine B

Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Tahawwur Rana Kept Under Suicide Watch At NIA Headquarters
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Airport Sets Sight On Asia Pacific To Become a Global Travel Hub

Delhi Airport Sets Sight On Asia Pacific To Become a Global Travel Hub

Why Was A Property Dealer Shot Dead In His SUV In Paschim Vihar?

Why Was A Property Dealer Shot Dead In His SUV In Paschim Vihar?

Delhi Airport Chaos Caught On Cam; Flight Delays, Frustrated Travellers as Runway Work Drags On

Delhi Airport Chaos Caught On Cam; Flight Delays, Frustrated Travellers as Runway Work Drags On

Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!

Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Tahawwur Rana Kept Under Suicide Watch At NIA Headquarters

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Tahawwur Rana Kept Under Suicide Watch At NIA Headquarters

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide