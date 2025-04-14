Murshidabad Violence: BJP Holds Mega Rallies; Demand Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation

In a powerful display of protest, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal led a massive rally through the streets of Kolkata on Sunday. The demonstration was held against the recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad district, as well as the Supreme Court verdict that cancelled over 25,000 school appointments.

In a powerful display of protest, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal led a massive rally through the streets of Kolkata on Sunday. The demonstration was held against the recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad district, as well as the Supreme Court verdict that cancelled over 25,000 school appointments. The decision has left thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff without jobs, triggering widespread anger across the state.

The rally, which saw a large turnout of BJP workers and supporters, began at College Square and marched toward Rani Rashmoni Road. Protesters carried party flags and placards, shouting slogans and demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee step down over what they called “gross failure” in governance.

Senior BJP Leaders Lead the March

Some of the BJP’s most prominent faces in the state led the protest march. This included Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, former state party chief Dilip Ghosh, judge-turned-MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, and party leader Rahul Singh.

Addressing the media during the rally, Suvendu Adhikari directly blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the Supreme Court’s verdict that led to the cancellation of thousands of school jobs.

“Our mega protest rally is for those teachers who lost their jobs because of the fault of our Chief Minister,” Adhikari said. “The courts — be it High Court or Supreme Court — had given this government several opportunities to publish the list of genuine candidates, but just to save the tainted candidates they sacrificed the genuine candidates also. We are always there with the genuine candidates.”

“We Will Fight for the Hindus” – Adhikari’s Strong Words

Adhikari also raised concerns about violence against Hindus in various parts of the state, especially in Murshidabad, where recent unrest has made headlines.

“If Hindus want to live then all Hindus have to come together. We are seeing that in various parts of our state the way Hindus are being targeted, houses and shops looted, temples demolished… When we protested in the Assembly we were thrown out. In Murshidabad the father-son duo who were murdered, what was their fault… We will fight for the Hindus,” he said.

State BJP President Slams Administration, Vows Action

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumdar strongly criticized the administration for its handling of the violence in Murshidabad.

“Who is Sidiqualla to stop Kolkata, we Bengalis are enough to fight such people. We can take a thousand of buses and go to Murshidabad. If required Bengalis can give blood and also take blood,” Majumdar said, lashing out at the authorities.

Demand for Transparency in Job Scam Grows Louder

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee also expressed frustration over the lack of transparency in the appointment scam that resulted in over 25,000 jobs being scrapped.

She demanded that the state government release the list of tainted candidates and make public the details of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the selection process.

“Wakf Bill is not to harm any Muslims,” Chatterjee said. “This fight is for the deprived. What is happening in this state? Those who are genuine candidates, they lost their jobs due to corruption, and the tainted candidates are sitting with the genuine candidates and holding meetings. Where is the list of the tainted candidates, where is the OMR sheet. We demand the list be published. See the violence being spread due to Wakf Bill,” she said.

Dilip Ghosh Says Bengal Going Through Its Worst Phase

Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh painted a grim picture of the situation in West Bengal, blaming the Mamata-led administration for both the job scam and the deteriorating law and order situation in Murshidabad.

“Such bad times had never hit Bengal ever,” Ghosh said. “On one side there are those who have lost their jobs and on the other hand there are those who are losing their homes in Murshidabad and coming to Malda. We the Bharatiya Janata Party are standing by the teachers who are genuine and we are standing by the Hindus… The state head has allowed some anti-nationals to come inside our country and spread violence and havoc in Murshidabad, temples, houses and everything burnt down. There is loot going on, BSF has been deployed. If the BSF and CRPF have to control the situation every time then we do not require this government in this state.”

Political Heat Rises Ahead of Elections

The timing of the protest is significant as the state prepares for upcoming elections. The BJP appears to be sharpening its focus on two major issues: the loss of school jobs due to corruption and the rising communal tensions in districts like Murshidabad. Both topics have stirred public emotions and could play a major role in the party’s campaign narrative.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress has yet to respond officially to Sunday’s protest, though it has previously dismissed the BJP’s charges as politically motivated.