Murshidabad Violence: Families In West Bengal Migrate To Jharkhand In Relief Camps

What began as a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act has spiraled into one of the worst bouts of communal unrest in West Bengal in recent memory. The epicenter, Murshidabad — a district with a history of communal sensitivity — is now reeling under violence, political blame games, and mass displacement.

Since April 11, parts of Murshidabad have witnessed arson, stone-pelting, and attacks on homes and businesses. The violence has spilled over to districts like Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, prompting a heavy security clampdown and raising serious questions about law and order in the state.

“I don’t know what happened… they broke everything”

In the border district of Pakur, Jharkhand, relief camps are sheltering those who fled Murshidabad in panic. Among them is a shopkeeper in his 60s who recounted the sudden attack on his home and business.

“I opened my shop in the morning and sat outside. Suddenly, they began pelting bricks and breaking down doors. My TV, my furniture, almirahs — all gone. I lost everything,” he said, breaking into tears.

His story is not isolated. Dozens of families have migrated to neighbouring districts or taken shelter in relief camps set up in Malda.

Political Firestorm: Silence or Strategy?

The unrest has sparked intense political criticism, particularly from opposition leaders who accuse the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of inaction.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering, lashed out at the Trinamool Congress:

“Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister is silent. She calls rioters ‘messengers of peace’. But those who understand only force won’t listen to silence. This anarchy must be brought under control.”

He also lauded the Calcutta High Court for ordering immediate deployment of central forces in the area, calling it a timely intervention.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh took the rhetoric a step further, alleging that the Mamata government is turning Bengal into a “Bangladesh-like situation.”

“If miscreants are outsiders, why aren’t they being caught? What are the police doing? This is not governance — it’s surrender,” he said.

Ghosh also demanded President’s Rule in West Bengal, insisting that elections should only be held under the Election Commission’s supervision.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader and former MP from Berhampore, visited Murshidabad Medical College Hospital to meet the injured.

“Three people are dead. Many are seriously wounded. And yet, the state government is silent. The police aren’t doing enough. People are struggling to survive,” he told reporters.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed nine companies — nearly 900 personnel — across Murshidabad, including Samserganj and Dhuliyan, the worst-hit zones. Of these, 300 personnel were already stationed locally, while others were dispatched following a request from the state.

The West Bengal Police claims to have arrested 150 individuals connected to the violence. Internet services remain suspended, and prohibitory orders are in place across several regions.

