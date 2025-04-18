Murshidabad Violence Investigation: Cops Detain Third Accused In Connection Of The Murder

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested another accused in connection with the murder of Hargobind Das and his son Chandan Das during the recent violence in Murshidabad, officials said. This marks the third arrest in the case.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Injamul Haq, a local of the area. He is alleged to hav tampered with and destroyed CCTV footage related to the incident and is reportedly directly involved in the case.

Assistant Director General (ADG) of Police, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar, said the State Special Task Force (STF) arrested Haq, who tried to disrupt the investigation by damaging local CCTV connections during the violence.

“We constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all incidents of violence that took place on April 11 and the following days. The SIT consists of 11 members and is headed by Syed Waquar Raza, DIG Murshidabad Range. We had already arrested two people a couple of days ago – Kalu Nadar and Dildar Nadar. Yesterday, the STF nabbed Injamul Haq, a resident of Suripara, adjacent to the place of the incident. Preliminary interrogation revealed that while he may not be the main perpetrator, he did attempt to disrupt the investigation by destroying and tampering with the local CCTV connections so that evidence is not available to the police,” Sarkar said.

Miscreants allegedly murdered the father-son duo at Samserganj in Murshidabad district during the violence.

ADG Sarkar added, “Whoever is directly or indirectly associated with the murder of the father-son duo, we will nab everyone. We will submit an expeditious chargesheet and will ensure a quick conviction.”

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims and ordered officials from the BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions.

A division bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury directed the state government to set up a committee to facilitate rehabilitation for those affected by the violence.

This committee will include members from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), West Bengal Human Rights Commission, and the State Legal Services Authority.

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, the petitioner, said, “The Court took cognisance of the matter and pressed on 4 issues.

The court will look into the restoration and rehabilitation of victims. The state government has to manage their housing till they (violence victims) get their homes. It has been ordered to set up a committee which will have a member of the National Human Rights Commission, State Human Rights Commission, and the committee will take all the problems of the victims and the court will monitor it.” The next hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, representing the state, stated that the court has directed that no one will be allowed to make any provocative statements.

Kalyan Banerjee said, “A team of one member each from National Human Rights Commission, State Human Rights Commission and State Legal Services Authority will be set up. They will visit the site and later submit the report to the court. The view of the rehabilitation scheme remains with the state. They asked for NIA, CBI and full authority to central forces, but it was not given.”

