‘Murshidabad Violence Looks Like Its Syria, Pakistan’: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul On NCW Visit To Violence-Affected Areas

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday visited violence-hit areas of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a region recently rocked by communal tension and reports of targeted attacks on Hindu families. The fact-finding mission by the NCW has added fuel to the political fire, with the BJP alleging a “collapse of law and order” under the Trinamool Congress government and calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who has been vocal about the situation in Murshidabad, slammed the state administration and described the incidents as a “wakeup call for the nation.”

“What happened in Murshidabad is an eye-opener,” Paul told reporters. “The whole country is watching what the situation is like in West Bengal. Temples have been set ablaze, shops looted, and Hindu women are crying, saying they were told to give up their honour in exchange for the safety of their loved ones. Where are we living—India or Syria?”

She accused “jihadi elements” of orchestrating the violence and claimed that families have been terrorised, forced to flee, and denied protection. “It doesn’t feel like West Bengal anymore,” Paul said. “This feels like we are living in a war zone. We demand a thorough investigation by the NIA.”

The NCW’s visit comes amid growing outrage after visuals emerged from Murshidabad showing burnt shops, vandalised temples, and distressed women recounting horrific experiences of threats and humiliation. Several local residents have claimed that the attacks were premeditated and targeted, while the state government has yet to release a comprehensive report.

The Calcutta High Court earlier this week directed the formation of a special fact-finding committee to investigate the incidents and submit a detailed report. However, the BJP says that’s not enough.

“The people have a right to know what really happened in Murshidabad and what role Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administration played—or failed to play—in protecting its citizens,” Paul said, adding that this is no longer a matter of local governance but one of national security.

The TMC has not issued an official response to Paul’s statement, but party insiders have dismissed the BJP’s allegations as politically motivated, especially with the 2026 state elections looming.

