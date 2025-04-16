Home
Murshidabad Violence: Mamata Banerjee To Provide Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Victims’ Families

The violence broke out following protests against the Waqf Act, and the Chief Minister has pointed fingers at the BJP for allegedly fueling the unrest.

Murshidabad Violence: Mamata Banerjee To Provide Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Victims’ Families

Murshidabad Violence: Mamata Banerjee Govt To Provide Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Victims' Families


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation package for families affected by the recent Murshidabad violence. Each family of the victims will receive ₹10 lakh from the state government.

The violence broke out following protests against the Waqf Act, and the Chief Minister has pointed fingers at the BJP for allegedly fueling the unrest.

Special Investigation Team Formed to Probe Murshidabad Violence

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police has taken steps to address the situation on the ground.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the violence in Samserganj and other parts of the Jangipur Police District.

All members of the SIT have been instructed to report for duty by 12 PM on April 17, as per official records.

The SIT is expected to examine the root causes, identify those responsible, and bring clarity to the series of events that unfolded during the unrest.

Central Forces Blamed for Escalating Tensions

Banerjee also alleged that central agencies, particularly the Border Security Force (BSF), played a role in escalating the situation.

She claimed that the BSF had relaxed border security measures, allowing increased illegal movement from Bangladesh into Murshidabad, which she believes contributed to the disorder.

Calling the unrest a “planned” act, she said the central forces not only failed to maintain law and order but were also involved in provoking the situation.

“I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The state government does not guard the international border,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Banerjee accused the central government of neglecting its responsibility in controlling cross-border infiltration, which, according to her, has led to regional instability.

‘BJP’s Ram Navami Plot Was Foiled’

Speaking further, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP had intended to incite violence during Ram Navami in West Bengal.

She credited religious leaders and community members for coming together and preventing the plan from succeeding.

“The BJP is bringing goons from outside the state… It is their plan. You people jointly foiled their plan on Ram Navami. You need to be alert,” she said.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

The Murshidabad violence has triggered a sharp political exchange between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

With Banerjee’s accusations against central forces and the Union government, the issue has now taken on national significance, raising concerns over law enforcement and border security responsibilities.

As tensions remain high, the compensation offer appears to be part of the state’s effort to provide relief to grieving families and restore calm in the region.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee Says West Bengal Shares Border With Sri Lanka, BJP Mocks ‘Didi’s Imagination Has Redrawn South Asia’

 

