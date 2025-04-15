Murshidabad Violence: School In West Bengal Turns Relief Camp For Fleeing Hindu Families

Things have taken a scary turn in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, where clashes linked to protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act have left three people dead—including a father and son. What started as demonstrations has now turned into chaos, forcing hundreds of families to run from their homes just to stay safe.

Families Pack Up and Run

After the violence broke out, many families—most of them Hindu—fled their villages in Muslim-majority areas of Murshidabad. With help from the Border Security Force (BSF), they made their way to safer places, leaving everything behind.

One high school in Parlalpur has now been turned into a temporary shelter. It’s packed with people—around 400 to 500 of them—who got there by walking for hours or crossing the Ganges River, often with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

“I Feel Like a Refugee in My Own Country”

Among those taking shelter is 24-year-old Saptami Mandal, who now lives in that school with her parents. She opened up about the nightmare they went through.

“I feel like a refugee in my own country,” she said. Saptami described how a mob attacked their area, set her neighbour’s house on fire, and threw stones at her own home. She and her parents hid inside, too scared to even move. It was only when the BSF arrived that they were able to get out and escape.

Her husband, who works in Kolkata as a mechanic, wasn’t with them at the time. Saptami’s mom, Maheshwari Mandal, said their journey to safety was terrifying. They crossed the river in the dark and were helped by a kind stranger who gave them food, clothes, and a place to rest before they reached the school.

Mob Kills Father and Son

The violence has already claimed three lives. Two of them—72-year-old Hargobind Das and his 40-year-old son Chandan Das—were killed in a brutal mob attack. Locals say they were dragged out of their home and beaten to death. The third person hasn’t been named yet, but all the deaths are linked to the same violent protests.

Whole Areas Left Empty

The families now sheltering at the school mostly came from Suti, Dhuliyan, and Samherganj—places hit hardest by the recent violence. People who lived there say mobs suddenly showed up, attacked homes, and spread panic.

Even though the police say things are getting back to normal, the people who fled aren’t so sure. Many say they’re too scared to even think about going back.

“We’re Still Scared”

More than 200 people have been arrested so far, and the police are trying to calm things down. But fear still hangs heavy over those who had to run. Many say they feel abandoned and unsafe, unsure if it’s really over or just a temporary calm.

“We’ve lost our homes, our sense of peace,” said one man staying at the camp. “How do we go back when we don’t even know if we’ll be safe tomorrow?”