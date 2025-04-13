Murshidabad Violence: Shops Looted, Police Clash With Mobs, Multiple Injuries | Key Developments

At least three people lost their lives and dozens were injured, including police personnel, as violent protests against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 spiraled out of control in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The unrest, which began earlier this week, intensified on Friday and Saturday, prompting the Calcutta High Court to step in and order the immediate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across affected areas.

Three Killed in Mob Violence: Haragobindo Das (65) and his son Chandan Das (40) were allegedly dragged from their home and killed in Samserganj. In Suti, Ezaz Ahmed (25) died from bullet injuries. The violence erupted after mobs took to the streets to oppose the Waqf law amendments.

Widespread Arson and Rioting:Violent clashes broke out in Suti, Samserganj, and Dhuliyan, with rioters torching vehicles, attacking residences, and targeting police. Over 138 people have been arrested so far.

Offices, Shops Attacked; NH Blocked: Viral videos showed mobs attacking the block development office in Jalangi, ransacking a railway gateman's office in Azimganj, and looting a retail outlet. Police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas to control the situation.

High Court Orders Central Force Deployment:Criticizing the state’s delayed response, the Calcutta High Court ordered deployment of central forces in Murshidabad and other volatile areas. The court called the situation “grave and volatile” and demanded a detailed report by April 17.

Governor Supports Judicial Action:West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose backed the High Court’s directive, terming it a “timely and essential” move to safeguard public safety and restore order.

Political Blame Game Begins: The BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of “vote-bank politics” and fostering lawlessness. In response, TMC claimed the Opposition was “communalising and politicising” a sensitive issue.

Union Home Ministry Steps In: Additional BSF companies were deployed following high-level discussions between the Centre and state administration. The BSF is assisting local police in restoring calm.

Demand for NIA Probe: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari petitioned for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, alleging targeted violence against a particular community in Murshidabad.

Tripura Protest Also Turns Violent:A solidarity protest in Kailashahar, Tripura, turned violent on Saturday, with multiple injuries reported, including journalists and police personnel.