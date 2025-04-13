Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Murshidabad Violence: Shops Looted, Police Clash With Mobs, Multiple Injuries | Key Developments

Murshidabad Violence: Shops Looted, Police Clash With Mobs, Multiple Injuries | Key Developments

The situation escalated over the course of the week, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to restore order.

Murshidabad Violence: Shops Looted, Police Clash With Mobs, Multiple Injuries | Key Developments

Murshidabad violence


At least three people lost their lives and dozens were injured, including police personnel, as violent protests against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 spiraled out of control in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The unrest, which began earlier this week, intensified on Friday and Saturday, prompting the Calcutta High Court to step in and order the immediate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across affected areas.

Here are the top 10 developments:

  1. Three Killed in Mob Violence: Haragobindo Das (65) and his son Chandan Das (40) were allegedly dragged from their home and killed in Samserganj. In Suti, Ezaz Ahmed (25) died from bullet injuries. The violence erupted after mobs took to the streets to oppose the Waqf law amendments.

  2. Widespread Arson and Rioting:Violent clashes broke out in Suti, Samserganj, and Dhuliyan, with rioters torching vehicles, attacking residences, and targeting police. Over 138 people have been arrested so far.

  3. Offices, Shops Attacked; NH Blocked: Viral videos showed mobs attacking the block development office in Jalangi, ransacking a railway gateman’s office in Azimganj, and looting a retail outlet. Police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas to control the situation.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  4. High Court Orders Central Force Deployment:Criticizing the state’s delayed response, the Calcutta High Court ordered deployment of central forces in Murshidabad and other volatile areas. The court called the situation “grave and volatile” and demanded a detailed report by April 17.

  5. Governor Supports Judicial Action:West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose backed the High Court’s directive, terming it a “timely and essential” move to safeguard public safety and restore order.

  6. Political Blame Game Begins: The BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of “vote-bank politics” and fostering lawlessness. In response, TMC claimed the Opposition was “communalising and politicising” a sensitive issue.

  7. Union Home Ministry Steps In: Additional BSF companies were deployed following high-level discussions between the Centre and state administration. The BSF is assisting local police in restoring calm.

  8. Demand for NIA Probe: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari petitioned for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, alleging targeted violence against a particular community in Murshidabad.

  9. Tripura Protest Also Turns Violent:A solidarity protest in Kailashahar, Tripura, turned violent on Saturday, with multiple injuries reported, including journalists and police personnel.

  10. Waqf (Amendment) Act as Flashpoint:The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which proposes reforms in the management of Islamic charitable trusts, has sparked fears and opposition in Muslim-majority regions, becoming the center of a widening law-and-order crisis.

ALSO READ: ‘A Dark Chapter’ PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs, Says Sacrifice Fueled India’s Fight For Freedom

Filed under

Murshidabad violence Waqf Amendment Act

Green Day at Coachella 20

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...
As violence erupts in Mur

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence
Actor Aamir Khan attended

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her...
A fresh political row has

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vija

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...
She suffered atlanto-occi

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her...

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...

Entertainment

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings Tony And Neha Kakkar

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?