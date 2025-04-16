Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Murshidabad Violence: SIT Formed As Supreme Court Flags Concerns Over Waqf Law Protests

In the wake of violent clashes in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the West Bengal Police has constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the unrest.

Murshidabad Violence: SIT Formed As Supreme Court Flags Concerns Over Waqf Law Protests


In the wake of violent clashes in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district over the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the West Bengal Police has constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the unrest. The team will be headed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Murshidabad range.

The violence, which erupted on April 11 during protests against the controversial legislation, led to the deaths of three individuals and left several others injured. Properties, including shops and homes, were vandalised across areas such as Samserganj and Dhuliyan. As of Wednesday, police reported the arrest of over 150 people in connection with the violence. Heavy security deployment remains in place to prevent further flare-ups.

The Supreme Court of India, which is currently hearing multiple petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, expressed alarm over the situation. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, voiced concern over the ongoing turmoil in Bengal, calling the unrest “deeply disturbing.” While the court refrained from passing an immediate order, it hinted at the possibility of staying key provisions of the law.

Among the clauses likely to come under judicial scrutiny are the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards, expanded powers granted to district collectors over Waqf property disputes, and clauses enabling the de-notification of properties previously declared Waqf by court rulings.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a public gathering at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium, announced financial relief for the affected families. “Those who lost their loved ones will receive ₹10 lakh each. For those who lost their homes, we will ensure they are covered under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme. Compensation will also be provided for shopkeepers whose properties were damaged,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a detailed damage assessment report and ensure prompt aid distribution.

Banerjee took a sharp dig at the central government, blaming it for creating a volatile situation through the hasty passage of the Waqf Amendment. “Why was there such a rush? Did the Centre consider the sensitivities of border states like Bengal, which shares boundaries with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan?” she questioned.

Responding to social media chatter alleging cross-border involvement in the unrest, Banerjee hit back: “If you suspect foreign involvement, remember it’s the BSF, under central control, that guards our borders—not us.”

The BJP, meanwhile, has accused the Trinamool Congress of fuelling the protests and slammed TMC MP Bapi Halder for reportedly making inflammatory remarks. Party leaders have demanded strict action against those inciting communal tensions.

