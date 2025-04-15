Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Murshidabad Violence: Why Are Hindus Fleeing? Muslim Leaders Speak Out | NewsX Exclusive

Murshidabad Violence: Why Are Hindus Fleeing? Muslim Leaders Speak Out | NewsX Exclusive

The situation in Murshidabad, West Bengal, is tense. Over 400 Hindu families have fled their homes after violent clashes, crossing the Ganga to escape arson and attacks. Many say local police told them, "Things are under control, go back," even as their houses and temples burned.

Murshidabad Violence: Why Are Hindus Fleeing? Muslim Leaders Speak Out | NewsX Exclusive

The situation in Murshidabad, West Bengal, is tense with over 400 Hindu families fleeing their homes after violent clashes


The situation in Murshidabad, West Bengal, is tense. Over 400 Hindu families have fled their homes after violent clashes, crossing the Ganga to escape arson and attacks. Many say local police told them, “Things are under control, go back,” even as their houses and temples burned.

While arrests have been made, fear lingers. Why did this happen? And what do Muslims really think about the violence? NewsX brought together voices from the community to discuss.

The Waqf Act Controversy: What’s the Real Issue?

The recent changes to the Waqf Act have sparked protests nationwide. Ahmad Ayaz, a political analyst, says the amendments are seen as government overreach into Muslim religious affairs.

“People have a right to protest, but violence? No. Islam doesn’t justify this. Something feels off—this looks more like political mischief than a genuine protest.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He suspects outside forces may have stirred trouble, using the Waqf issue as an excuse.

“No Real Muslim Supports Violence” – Major Mohammad Ali Shah

Retired Army officer Major Mohammad Ali Shah didn’t mince words,”I’m a proud Muslim, but India comes first. Burning homes and hurting people? That’s not protest—that’s madness. Whoever did this isn’t fighting for Muslims; they’re playing politics.”

He shared how in the Army, temples, mosques, and churches stand side by side—a model for peace India needs right now.

Why Are Muslim Leaders Silent?

MJ Khan of ICFA pointed out a big problem: lack of clear communication from the government before changing the Waqf laws.

“If they had explained things properly, maybe tensions wouldn’t have exploded. Now, rumors are spreading, and people are scared.”

He also called out Muslim politicians for not speaking up strongly against the riots. “Real leadership is missing,” he said.

Political Games? TMC’s Role Under Scrutiny

BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi didn’t hold back, “If this violence happened in a BJP state, there’d be outrage. But in Bengal? Silence. Why? Because the TMC benefits from keeping tensions high.”

He accused the state government of protecting rioters for votes, forcing the Centre to send forces to restore order.

What Now?

The panel agreed on three urgent steps:

  1. Leaders must condemn violence—no excuses.
  2. Communities need to talk, not fight.
  3. The government should explain policy changes clearly to avoid panic.

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi’s Arrest: Legal Team To File Appeal For Release On Grounds Of Ill Health

Filed under

Murshidabad violence Waqf Amendment Bill

newsx

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks
Market Bloodbath Cannot S

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...
newsx

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks
West Bengal’s Murshidab

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive
newsx

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi
Rising Telugu actor Karth

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11 Crore On NSE

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

Entertainment

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?