Monday, April 14, 2025
Murshidabad Waqf Protests: BSF Top Brass To Reassess Deployment Of Forces

Days after deadly protests rocked parts of Murshidabad and Malda over the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Border Security Force (BSF) is stepping up. Ravi Gandhi, the Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF’s Eastern Command, is now heading to the trouble spots to get a real look at what's happening on the ground.

Days after deadly protests rocked parts of Murshidabad and Malda over the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Border Security Force (BSF) is stepping up. Ravi Gandhi, the Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF’s Eastern Command, is now heading to the trouble spots to get a real look at what’s happening on the ground.

According to senior BSF officials, his visit is meant to help figure out what exactly went wrong and what needs to be done next.

“There could be changes in deployment after his visit. BSF personnel will be mobilised accordingly,” said one senior official, suggesting the security plan might get a revamp once Gandhi completes his inspection.

Right now, nine BSF companies are stationed across the affected areas to keep things calm.

What Caused the Uproar?

The protests started after the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, officially kicked in on April 8. Passed in Parliament and signed off by the President, the new law has sparked anger in parts of West Bengal—especially in Murshidabad and Malda, where people took to the streets.

Things turned violent in the Suti and Samserganj blocks of Murshidabad last Friday. Clashes broke out, shops were set on fire, and chaos spread fast. When the dust settled, three people were dead, and at least 15 police officers were injured.

So far, 150 people have been arrested, according to the state government.

With things getting out of hand, the Calcutta High Court stepped in and ordered central forces to be deployed in the areas hit hardest by the violence. The goal is to stop any more trouble and help bring the situation back under control.

Governor Sends Red Cross to Help Victims

As locals struggle to deal with the aftermath, West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose has asked the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to jump in with emergency help.

On Monday, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Dr S K Pattanayak, a retired IAS officer, has been named to lead the Red Cross relief efforts. He’ll work with Sandeep Rajput, who handles emergency work at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor also shared helpline numbers for people who need help right away:
-9732524377
-8013344318

BSF Says Situation Is Tense, But Under Control

While people in the affected towns are still worried, the BSF says things aren’t spiraling anymore.

“There is tension, but it’s under control,” said DIG Nilotpal Kumar Pandey of the BSF. Security forces remain on the ground to keep things from getting worse.

Meanwhile, Governor Bose said he’s been talking regularly with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the central government is keeping a close eye on everything happening in Murshidabad.

