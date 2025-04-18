Murshidabad: West Bengal Governor To Visit Violence Affected Areas; Pays No Heed To CM’s Request

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is set to visit violence-hit areas of Murshidabad and Malda on Friday, even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to delay the visit. The Governor plans to meet families affected by the recent communal clashes and speak directly with those living in relief camps.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is set to visit violence-hit areas of Murshidabad and Malda on Friday, even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to delay the visit. The Governor plans to meet families affected by the recent communal clashes and speak directly with those living in relief camps.

According to an official statement from Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s visit aims to give him a firsthand understanding of the situation on the ground. He will be touring relief camps in Malda, where he will interact with the victims of the violence, and later inspect other areas that were affected during the recent unrest linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“The governor will visit relief camps and interact with affected families,” the statement read, adding that he would also meet district officials to understand what steps were taken for riot control and restoration of peace.

Governor Already Met Displaced Families in Kolkata

Before heading to the violence-hit zones, Governor Bose met some displaced families on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. These families were brought to him by BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

The meeting signaled the Governor’s growing concern over the situation and his intent to take direct note of the conditions faced by those affected by the communal tensions.

Mamata Banerjee Asks for Patience, Says Timing Isn’t Right

Despite the Governor’s decision to move forward with his visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her reservations about the timing.

“Though peace has largely returned, the administration is currently focused on restoring public confidence. I could have gone, but I chose not to for a reason. I’ll visit at the right time. I request the governor and others to wait for a few days more,” Banerjee said earlier in the week.

The Chief Minister has indicated that the priority right now is to maintain calm and not disrupt the ongoing peacebuilding efforts by the local administration.

Women’s Commission to Investigate Violence Against Women

On the same day as the Governor’s visit, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and a special inquiry panel formed by the Commission will also be visiting Malda. Their focus will be on investigating allegations of violence against women during the riots that broke out in the wake of protests over the amended Waqf law.

The NCW had taken suo motu notice of the situation after several media reports suggested that women in the violence-hit areas faced severe harassment and are now living in fear.

“We came to know from the media reports that atrocities have been done against women in violence-hit areas of West Bengal during protest against the Waqf Amendment Act and the women are scared too. We will go to the spot (in Malda) to see the situation. We will go there and talk to the women, as atrocities against women are not accepted, and these things should not happen,” Rahatkar told ANI.

The Commission’s visit aims to provide support and listen to the voices of women affected by the violence, and ensure accountability if crimes were committed.

Hundreds Arrested, Normalcy Slowly Returns

The West Bengal Police has registered 60 cases concerning the recent clashes and has arrested nearly 300 people in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, police officials maintain that normal life is gradually returning in the affected districts. About 70 percent of shops have reopened, and efforts are underway to restore complete normalcy in public places.

Violence Triggered by Protests Over Waqf Law

There was furore in Malda and Murshidabad against an amendment to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The incident turned violent, leading to arson, fighting, and massive migration.

As the administration claims the situation is controlled now, the Governor and national bodies like NCW have several interests in checking ground realities again and again.

With both the Governor’s visit and the Women’s Commission investigation scheduled on Friday, all eyes are now on how these visits will impact the handling of the situation and whether they will lead to any further political fallout between Raj Bhavan and the state government.

