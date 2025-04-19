Home
‘Murti Puja Is A Bigger Crime Than Rape’: Muslim Man Explains Sins In Islam In A Viral Video, Watch

A video clip circulating on social media has triggered sharp reactions after a man was seen making a controversial religious statement, comparing idol worship to rape.

‘Murti Puja Is A Bigger Crime Than Rape’: Muslim Man Explains Sins In Islam In A Viral Video, Watch


A video clip circulating on social media has triggered sharp reactions after a man was seen making a controversial religious statement, comparing idol worship to rape. Shared by user Amitabh Chaudhary on platform X, the video shows a Muslim speaker claiming that, according to Islam, idol worship—or murti puja—is considered a greater sin than rape.

Statement Sparks Widespread Condemnation

In the video, the man states, “Islam teaches us that if there is rape happening and there is murti puja happening… then murti puja is a bigger sin than rape.” He goes on to add that Islamic teachings regard idol worship as the gravest sin, surpassing even violent crimes, and questions how Islamic jurisprudence would evaluate such scenarios.

The remark has caused considerable backlash online, with many users across religious and ideological lines condemning the statement as deeply offensive, insensitive, and dangerous. Critics argue that such comparisons undermine the gravity of sexual violence and promote a divisive narrative.

While researching on the same topic, I came across a video on YouTube which is a month old, where  Dr. Mufti Yasir Nadeem al Wajidi, a U.S.-based Islamic scholar and director of Darul Uloom Online, resurfaced. In that video, Mufti Yasir reportedly echoes a similar sentiment, calling idol worship a greater sin than rape in the eyes of Islamic doctrine. The scholar, known for his academic background and for advocating minority rights in India, also leads Islamic institutions in Illinois and Indiana and hosts a YouTube talk show titled Surgical Strike.

The remarks—whether doctrinal or individual—have revived debates over religious interpretations and their implications in public discourse. While some defend the comments as theological perspectives rooted in faith, others question the ethics of placing ritual sin above human suffering.

Must Read: BJP Distances Itself From Attacking Remarks On CJI Khanna By Party MP Nishikant Dubey And Dinesh Sharma

