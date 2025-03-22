The brutal murder of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput continues to unravel, revealing disturbing details about a premeditated crime allegedly orchestrated by his wife, Muskaan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla.

Investigators say Muskaan plotted the murder well in advance, poisoning a meal that Saurabh’s mother had lovingly prepared, ensuring he was unconscious before inviting Sahil to execute the final act. The victim’s dismembered body—sealed in a cement-filled drum—was discovered on March 4, sending shockwaves through the city.

A Sinister Plan in Motion

Saurabh, 29, had recently returned from London to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. Little did he know that his wife had been devising a scheme to end his life since late 2024. When he arrived at their rented house in Indira Nagar on March 3, Muskaan seized the opportunity.

According to sources, she reheated lauki ke kofte (bottle gourd dumplings) cooked by Saurabh’s mother and laced them with sedatives. As soon as he lost consciousness, she called Sahil to the house. The couple then repeatedly stabbed Saurabh until he succumbed to his injuries.

Google Searches for Sleeping Pills and Weapons

Investigators have found digital evidence indicating that Muskaan had meticulously planned the murder. She reportedly searched for strong sedatives and sleeping pills on Google and even visited a doctor under the pretense of battling depression to obtain a prescription.

Reports suggest that she later altered the prescription to include stronger drugs and purchased them from a local pharmacy. Additionally, the couple is believed to have acquired two meat-cutting knives, a razor, and plastic sheets to dispose of the body.

Black Magic or Cold-Blooded Murder?

The gruesome nature of the crime—particularly the act of chopping Saurabh’s body into 15 pieces—sparked speculation about possible black magic involvement. However, the police have dismissed this theory, labeling it a carefully calculated act rather than a ritualistic killing.

“This was a well-planned murder, carried out with clear intent. There is no evidence of any occult practices,” clarified Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh. Authorities believe that the disposal of the body in a cement drum was meant to delay detection rather than serve any ritualistic purpose.

Did the Victim’s Daughter Witness the Crime?

In a heartbreaking revelation, Saurabh’s six-year-old daughter reportedly told neighbors, “Papa is in the drum.” While this raised concerns that the child might have seen the crime unfold, investigators believe she may have overheard discussions about the case after the crime was exposed.

Saurabh’s remains were handed over to his family after the post-mortem and cremated late Wednesday evening, marking the final chapter in a horrific case that continues to grip the nation.

