Muskan Rastogi Forcibly Stabbed Her Unconscious Husband Three Times In The Heart, Lover Showed How To Execute

Saurabh's in-laws, Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, have accused Sahil of brainwashing Muskan and keeping her under his control through superstitious beliefs.

While police have yet to confirm the claims, Renu Devi, the mother of deceased Saurabh Rajput, has alleged that both his wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil, were deeply involved in occult practices. She believes her son was murdered through tantric rituals.

“Both Muskan and Sahil practiced the occult. They killed my son using tantric methods,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In-Laws Accuse Sahil of Manipulation

Saurabh’s in-laws, Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, have accused Sahil of brainwashing Muskan and keeping her under his control through superstitious beliefs. According to them, Sahil also isolated Muskan from her six-year-old daughter, strengthening his influence over her.

Gruesome Murder and Cover-Up

On March 4, Muskan and Sahil allegedly drugged and fatally stabbed Saurabh. His body was then dismembered, placed inside a drum, and sealed with cement to conceal the crime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the murder, the duo went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Saurabh’s family by sending messages from his phone to create the illusion that he was still alive.

The crime came to light on March 18, after which both Muskan and Sahil were arrested.

Neighbors Describe Sahil’s Disturbing Behavior

Locals in the area described Sahil as deeply involved in mysticism, frequently seen wearing yellow and black kurtas with “Mahakal” inscriptions. His body was covered in tattoos of religious and mystical symbols, and his room contained sketches of eerie figures.

“His room had disturbing imagery, and he rarely stepped out except to feed stray cats. His lights were almost always off,” a neighbor revealed.

During police interrogation, Muskan reportedly confessed that Sahil convinced her to commit the murder, claiming it was necessary for them to start a new life together.

A police source disclosed, “Muskan stated that Sahil told her, ‘You must kill Saurabh for us to have a future together.’”

How the Murder Was Carried Out

According to the investigation, Sahil actively directed Muskan during the crime.

“He made her sit on Saurabh’s chest and then brought a kitchen knife, showing her exactly how to stab him. When she hesitated, Sahil held her hand and forced her to stab an unconscious Saurabh three times in the heart,” the source explained.

When asked about the suspected occult practices linked to the crime, Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikaram Singh stated that authorities are investigating all aspects of the case before drawing any conclusions.

ALSO READ: Powerful Blast During Friday Prayers At Qissa Khwani Jamia Mosque In Peshawar, Pakistan Leaves Multiple Dead