Muskan Rastogi’s Parents Knew About Saurabh Rajput’s Murder : Victim’s Mother

In a shocking turn of events, the mother of Meerut murder victim Saurabh Rajput has alleged that Muskan Rastogi’s parents were aware of the crime but chose to remain silent. According to Renu Devi, the accused’s parents approached the police only out of fear of legal consequences.

Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer, was allegedly killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. The couple reportedly conspired to commit the murder, with chilling details emerging during the investigation.

Dismissing claims made by Muskan’s parents that they were unaware of the crime, Renu Devi accused them of attempting to mislead authorities. “Muskan’s mother knew about the murder before March 18. They went to the police only to protect themselves,” she asserted.

Police Investigation Reveals Disturbing Details

Authorities revealed that Muskan and Sahil confessed to the gruesome crime, admitting to stabbing Saurabh to death on March 4. After the murder, they dismembered his body, placed the remains inside a drum, and sealed it with cement to conceal evidence.

Renu Devi also made another startling claim—that Saurabh’s six-year-old daughter may have been aware of the crime. “From what we have learned, she was overheard saying, ‘Papa is in the drum,’” she stated.

However, SP City Ayush Vikram Singh refuted this assertion, explaining that the child likely overheard discussions after the crime rather than possessing prior knowledge. “It is possible that when Muskan narrated the incident to her family, the child was present and picked up on parts of the conversation,” he clarified.

Pre-Planned Murder and Manipulation Tactics

Police sources disclosed that Muskan premeditated the murder as early as November 2023. She allegedly deceived Sahil into believing that his deceased mother was communicating through a fabricated Snapchat account. By impersonating her own brother online, Muskan convinced Sahil that his late mother wanted him to kill Saurabh.

Prior to executing the plan, Muskan attempted to find a remote burial site for Saurabh’s remains. Before his return from London in February, she had also procured knives under the guise of food preparation and acquired sedatives to facilitate the crime.

Investigators further noted that Muskan counted on Saurabh’s estrangement from his family to cover up his disappearance. “She knew that his family would not immediately search for him since they had not been in regular contact for the past two years,” an officer explained.

