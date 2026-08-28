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Home > India News > Wanted In Model Muskan Sharma Murder, Imran Opens Fire At Cops Before Being Shot In Both Legs

Wanted In Model Muskan Sharma Murder, Imran Opens Fire At Cops Before Being Shot In Both Legs

Delhi's Muskan Sharma murder accused Imran arrested after an encounter in Rajouri Garden. Police shot him in both legs and recovered a pistol and cartridges.

Muskan Sharma Murder Accused Imran Arrested After Encounter (Images: X)
Muskan Sharma Murder Accused Imran Arrested After Encounter (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 07:41 IST

The accused in the murder of 21-year-old model and student Muskan Sharma was arrested after an encounter with the Special Staff in West Delhi, police said. Imran, who was wanted for allegedly stabbing Muskan Sharma to death inside her rented home in New Mahavir Nagar, was shot in both legs during the confrontation. He was overpowered and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the encounter took place on Nala Road in Rajouri Garden, where 11 rounds were fired from both sides. According to police, Imran fired four rounds at the police team, following which the officers fired seven rounds in retaliation. Imran sustained three bullet injuries in both legs before he was apprehended. A pistol and cartridges were also recovered from his possession.

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Muskan Sharma killing had triggered a massive manhunt

Police had been searching for Imran for hours after Muskan Sharma was found critically injured inside her rented home. She was alone when the attack took place and had suffered multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

According to reports, Muskan Sharma was a student who also worked part-time as a model. Police had earlier said that she and Imran knew each other and were probing the motive behind the killing. Imran worked as a gym trainer and had been absconding since the murder, leading police to form multiple teams to trace him.

Muskan Sharma and accused had links to the same gym

The owner of a gym where Muskan Sharma had previously worked out told police that she had attended the facility for around six months before leaving when her membership expired. Imran had also worked at the same gym as a trainer for a few months before quitting.

Reports say that Muskan Sharma’s brother, Aakash, had alleged that Imran was responsible for stabbing her to death. The allegation became part of the police investigation as teams continued looking for the accused following the killing in Tilak Nagar.

Police action brings Muskan Sharma case accused into custody

The Special Staff eventually located Imran on Nala Road in Rajouri Garden and intercepted him. The accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing. Police said seven rounds were fired by them during the encounter.

After being shot, Imran was taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police said a pistol and cartridges were recovered from him. The arrest comes as investigators continue probing the circumstances and motive behind Muskan Sharma’s murder.

Also Read: Delhi Gym Trainer Stabs 21-Year-Old Model to Death Inside Her Home    

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Wanted In Model Muskan Sharma Murder, Imran Opens Fire At Cops Before Being Shot In Both Legs
Tags: crime newsDelhi Newshome-hero-pos-1latest newsmurder newsMuskan Sharma case

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Wanted In Model Muskan Sharma Murder, Imran Opens Fire At Cops Before Being Shot In Both Legs

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Wanted In Model Muskan Sharma Murder, Imran Opens Fire At Cops Before Being Shot In Both Legs
Wanted In Model Muskan Sharma Murder, Imran Opens Fire At Cops Before Being Shot In Both Legs
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