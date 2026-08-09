Muslim Driver in Coma Dies After Being Assaulted by Kanwariyas in Hapur; 7 Booked

A 24-year-old truck driver from Moradabad has died days after he was allegedly dragged out of his pickup truck and beaten by a group of kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district.

Azeem Ali succumbed to his injuries at a Delhi hospital on August 4. The alleged assault took place near Garhmukhteshwar following a road accident involving his pickup truck and an auto-rickshaw carrying kanwariyas, the Print reported. Azeem had left for Delhi on July 31. He reportedly told his wife that he would return soon. He never made it back home.

What Happened Near Garhmukhteshwar?

According to the police, Azeem’s pickup truck collided with an auto-rickshaw near Shiva Dhaba in Garhmukhteshwar. The auto was being used by kanwariyas travelling as part of the Kanwar Yatra. Police said the pickup lost control and hit 19-year-old Arman, the auto driver, who was standing near his vehicle.

Arman suffered injuries in the collision. Following the accident, members of the group allegedly pulled Azeem out of his truck and assaulted him. Azeem was later taken to a hospital in Meerut. His condition reportedly worsened, and he slipped into a coma.

He Was Lying Like a Lifeless Body: Azeem’s Brother

Azeem’s family was unaware of the seriousness of his condition until police contacted them. “When the phone rang on 2 August, I thought it was Azeem, but it wasn’t,” his wife told ThePrint. His elder brother Maqbool Ali rushed to the hospital after receiving the call.

“We got to know that he had met with an accident. When we reached the hospital, we saw his body wrapped in bandages and the doctor informed us that he had gone into a coma,” Maqbool said. He later learnt that Azeem had allegedly been beaten after the collision.

“His truck had collided with an auto, and then the kanwariyas sitting inside the auto pulled out my brother and beat him up mercilessly. The police then drove him to a hospital.” Describing his brother’s condition, Maqbool said, “Woh toh laash ki tarah pada huya tha (he was lying like a lifeless body)”. Azeem was shifted to a Delhi hospital after his condition failed to improve. On August 4, his family was told that he had died.

“On 4 August, around 9 p.m., the doctor called to inform us that he was no more. If my brother had made some mistake, why not hand him over to the police? Why beat him up?” Maqbool asked.

Two FIRs Filed Over Hapur Incident

After Azeem’s death, police registered an FIR at Garhmukhteshwar police station. Five people were named in the case — Manish, Ankit, Lokesh, Shivam and auto driver Arman. Two unidentified people were also booked.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to attempt to murder, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt. Hapur Police said on X that it had received a written complaint from Azeem’s family.

“Based on the written complaint, a case has been registered at Garhmukhteshwar police station under relevant sections, and further legal proceedings are underway,” the police said. No arrests had been reported so far, while efforts were underway to identify the two unidentified accused.

Auto Driver’s Family Files Counter FIR

A separate FIR was also filed by Imran, Arman’s father. According to the complaint, Arman was travelling with kanwariyas towards Brijghat on July 30. Imran alleged that Azeem’s pickup hit his son near Shiva Dhaba.

“My son was standing near Hapur’s Shiva Dhaba when a pickup truck driven by Azeem hit him. As a result, he fell down on the road, and the vehicle drove over him, injuing him,” the FIR stated.

Arman suffered serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS trauma centre, according to the complaint. Police subsequently booked Azeem under BNS provisions related to attempt to murder.