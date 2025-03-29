‘Muslim Leaders Constantly Lying’: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari On Waqf Bill

The debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked fresh controversy, with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accusing Muslim leaders of deceiving the community. Responding to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s sharp criticism of the BJP regarding the bill, Tiwari claimed that several Muslim leaders had been spreading falsehoods and keeping the community in the dark.

“Muslim leaders are constantly lying to the Muslim community on the Waqf Bill. The Muslim leaders are putting the black band in the eyes of Muslims. The Amendment was based on complaints of over 10,000 Muslims. People like Owaisi are giving the wrong message to Muslims for appeasement. First, the JPC was formed, and when the bill was prepared, Home Minister Amit Shah asked to give suggestions, but no one gave any suggestions,” Tiwari said.

Protests Against the Bill and Owaisi’s Involvement

Tiwari was referring to a protest organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. As part of the demonstration, Muslims were urged to wear black armbands while offering namaz on Alvida Jumma. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi participated in one such protest in Hyderabad on Friday.

Tiwari urged Muslims not to fall for the narratives being pushed by some leaders, arguing that the Bill was actually designed to strengthen the Waqf Board and protect the rights of Muslims.

“The Waqf Board will be made stronger through this Bill, and the Muslims of the country will get their rights. The Bill is in favour of the Muslims. Muslim widows and children would get their rights,” he said.

Owaisi’s Fiery Response

Reacting to the Bill, Asaduddin Owaisi made a strong statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the legislation was an attack on Muslims and their religious places.

“We are supporting a black band against the Waqf Bill, by the order of AIMPLB. Through this Waqf Bill, Narendra Modi is shooting bullets at our chest, at our mosques, and at our dargahs. When Hindu temples (committees) can have only Hindu members, how can a non-Muslim be part of the Waqf Board? When Gurudwaras can have only Sikh members, then how can we make a non-Muslim member here?… What justice is this?” Owaisi said.

Owaisi Criticizes BJP Allies

Owaisi also directed his criticism at BJP’s allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including leaders such as N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ram Vilas), and Jayant Chaudhary (RLD). He accused them of enabling the BJP’s alleged assault on the Shariat and warned that Muslims would “never forgive” them.

As the controversy surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill continues to escalate, both sides remain firm in their positions. While the BJP argues that the Bill benefits Muslims and ensures their rights, the opposition, led by Owaisi and AIMPLB, sees it as an infringement on their religious freedoms. With protests intensifying, the coming days are likely to witness further debates and political maneuvering around this sensitive issue.