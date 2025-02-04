Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Muslim Poet Anjum Barabankvi’s Ghazal In Praise Of Lord Ram Receives Appreciation From PM Modi

Bhopal-based Muslim poet Anjum Barabankvi's ghazal in praise of Lord Ram has been applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Composed to mark the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir's Pran-Pratishtha, Barabankvi’s gesture highlights interfaith harmony.

Muslim Poet Anjum Barabankvi's Ghazal In Praise Of Lord Ram Receives Appreciation From PM Modi


Anjum Barabankvi, a Muslim poet from Bhopal, composed a ghazal in praise of Lord Ram, which has garnered praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The composition, which celebrates the ideals of Lord Ram, was written to mark the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

PM Modi took to expressing his admiration through a letter to Barabankvi, highlighting the importance of such efforts in promoting national unity and pride. In the letter, Modi emphasized that the contributions of people like Barabankvi are crucial to uplifting the nation, adding that his work will help India reach new heights.

Speaking to India Today, Barabankvi, who hails from the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh, shared his deep admiration for Lord Ram. He revealed that the legendary figure of Ram has profoundly influenced his life since childhood. Barabankvi described Lord Ram as the epitome of virtues, including being the ideal brother, son, husband, hermit during his 14-year exile, king, and father. “Shri Ram exemplifies the ideal brother, son, and husband—his character sets the standard for what one should admire in a man. That is why every man sees a reflection of himself in him. There is something so compelling about his character that draws you in, making it impossible to speak a word against him,” said Barabankvi.

Despite the potential for criticism from some community leaders regarding his tribute to the Hindu deity, Barabankvi expressed confidence in his decision. He stated that even if a fatwa were issued against him for composing a ghazal on Lord Ram, it would not deter him. Reflecting on the current climate, where phrases like Vande Mataram can sometimes provoke backlash, Barabankvi emphasized that he was raised in a way that never made him hesitant to say the words. He expressed hope that the situation would improve in the near future, with increased understanding and unity among people of different faiths.

Barabankvi’s heartfelt composition and his reflections on Lord Ram have struck a chord with people from all walks of life. The praise he has received, including from the Prime Minister, reflects the positive impact his work has had in bridging cultural and religious divides.

