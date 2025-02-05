‘Muslims Are Being Targeted And Harassed’ Tejashwi Yadav Urges Bihar Governor To Address Deteriorating Law And Order

Yadav accused the state government of failing to address growing violence and criminal activities, alleging that Muslims are being specifically targeted and harassed.

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, bringing attention to the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state. Yadav raised concerns over what he described as a chaotic environment, with allegations of a particular community being targeted and harassed.

In his statement, Yadav condemned the recent incident in Madhubani, calling it “horrifying,” and emphasized the growing criminal disorder within the state. He pointed out that the law enforcement in Bihar seemed to have failed in maintaining order, with routine incidents of shootings, assaults, and rising violence. “There is no day in Bihar when there is no firing incident,” Yadav told the media after his meeting with the Governor, accusing the police of complicity in this lawlessness.

He further alleged that Muslims were especially being harassed, with incidents of police torture against common citizens on the grounds of caste and religion. “Muslims are being targeted and harassed,” he asserted, adding that the state’s police administration had become a tool for oppression.

Yadav’s criticism extended to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he accused of losing the people’s trust due to his silence on these matters. “The CM is in a delusion, and we are worried for Bihar. The state is not in safe hands,” Yadav said, accusing Kumar’s government of emboldening criminals. He pointed out that ministers from both the state and central governments were defending the perpetrators, even endorsing violent acts such as the firing of hundreds of rounds.

Police Complicity And Rising Violence Raise Concerns

Addressing the Governor, Yadav submitted a memorandum detailing the escalating crime rate in Bihar, citing a surge in murders, robberies, rapes, thefts, and extortion. He also pointed to the rising illegal liquor and drug trade, which has become rampant. According to him, the state is witnessing record-breaking incidents of crime each month, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Tejashwi Yadav expressed that under the current government, law enforcement has lost its accountability, and citizens are living in a constant state of fear and uncertainty. His call for immediate action was clear as he urged the Governor to intervene in order to restore order and safety in the state.

