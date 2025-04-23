‘Muslims Are Scared Because Of Hindutva’: Robert Vadra Defends Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Businessman Robert Vadra has spoken out sharply in response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives in a brutal assault by militants.

Businessman Robert Vadra has spoken out sharply in response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives in a brutal assault by militants. Expressing deep grief, Vadra said, “I feel terrible and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act.”

Minorities Are Feeling Weak In India

Vadra pointed to what he called a growing sense of unease among minority communities in the country. “In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled,” he said. He linked the attack to a broader communal divide, raising concerns about the motivations behind the targeting of specific identities.

“If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people’s identity, why are they doing this?” he asked. “Because there’s a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims.”

Vadra warned that such polarization fuels extremist narratives. “This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims. Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that’s a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened,” he stated.

He concluded by calling on the country’s leadership to take a firm stand in reaffirming India’s secular values. “This has to be coming from the top—that we feel secure and secular in our country and we will not see this kind of acts happening,” Vadra emphasized.

