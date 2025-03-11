Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Muslims Treated Like Cows’: Complaint Filed Against Actor Vijay For Insulting Muslims At Iftar Party

‘Muslims Treated Like Cows’: Complaint Filed Against Actor Vijay For Insulting Muslims At Iftar Party

According to the media report, Syed Kous, the treasurer of Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath, claimed that the event was poorly organized and did not adhere to the true spirit of Iftar.

Tamil cinema superstar Vijay recently organized an Iftar gathering at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah, Chennai. However, the event has now sparked controversy, with the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath filing a formal complaint against the actor, alleging that the gathering disrespected the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Allegations Against Vijay

According to the media report, Syed Kous, the treasurer of Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath, claimed that the event was poorly organized and did not adhere to the true spirit of Iftar. He further alleged that people who had no connection to fasting or the religious significance of Iftar were present, which he described as an insult to the community.

Syed also criticized the security arrangements, stating that Vijay’s foreign guards treated attendees disrespectfully. He urged authorities to take legal action against the actor, emphasizing that the complaint was not filed for publicity but to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Despite the backlash, Vijay actively participated in the prayers and shared an Iftar meal with attendees. The actor was seen wearing a skull cap, and several pictures and videos of the event circulated on social media, showcasing his involvement in the gathering. Vijay officially announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2023 and confirmed that he will not sign any more films as he prepares to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

Filed under

actor Vijay Iftar Party

