Sunday, April 20, 2025
Mustafabad Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Compensation To Families Of 11 Killed In Building Collapse

Among the deceased, eight were members of a family of a 2020 Delhi riots victim. The victims included both women and children.

Mustafabad building collapse


In a tragic incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday, a four-storey residential building in Dayalpur, Mustafabad area of Northeast Delhi, collapsed, claiming the lives of 11 people, including three children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. Additionally, an amount of Rs 50,000 will be provided to each of the injured.

The collapse occurred just before 3 am, and rescue operations continued for over 12 hours, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, fire services, and local volunteers working tirelessly at the site. By late afternoon, 11 people, who had been trapped under the debris, were rescued. Tragically, four of the ten people initially pulled out were declared dead shortly after being rescued.

Among the deceased, eight were members of a family of a 2020 Delhi riots victim. The victims included both women and children. The building, which was around 20 years old, was reportedly an unauthorised construction.

Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences

Following the incident, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences, describing the tragedy as “extremely sad.” She shared her deepest sympathies with the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The collapse in Mustafabad has raised concerns about the safety of old and unauthorised buildings in the city. Authorities have launched investigations to determine the cause of the collapse and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the residents and families of Mustafabad come to terms with this loss, Prime Minister Modi’s announcement of financial assistance offers some relief to those affected by the heartbreaking incident.

