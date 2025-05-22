‘Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect And Mutual Sensitivity Remain The Basis Of India-China relations: MEA

The remark came after a key conversation between India’s NSA and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where India reiterated its firm stance against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a detailed press briefing on Thursday, reaffirmed that “mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity remain the basis of India-China relations,” highlighting the cautious diplomatic engagement between the two Asian giants despite ongoing regional challenges.

Mr. Jaiswal noted that India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) and Chinese Foreign Minister and Special Representative on Boundary Issue, Wang Yi, held a crucial conversation on May 10, 2025. During the call, the NSA conveyed India’s firm and resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, a matter of significant concern in the broader India-China-Pakistan geopolitical dynamic.

“The Chinese side is well aware that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity remain the basis of India-China relations,” said Jaiswal, underscoring the importance of maintaining stable bilateral ties even as India addresses pressing security challenges.

Pakistan Staff Declared Persona Non Grata Amid Terrorism Concerns

The MEA spokesperson also announced that India has declared two staffers of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as ‘persona non grata’ due to activities inconsistent with their diplomatic status. One staffer has already left India, while the other was given 24 hours to exit the country.

Turkey Urged to Act Against Pakistan’s Terror Support

Addressing India’s diplomatic relations with Turkey, Jaiswal expressed hopes that Ankara would urge Pakistan to cease its long-standing support for cross-border terrorism. “Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns,” he added, referring to ongoing talks related to civil aviation security matters involving Turkey.

On India-Pakistan Hostilities and Bilateral Engagement

Regarding recent claims by former US President Donald Trump about his role in India-Pakistan hostilities cessation, Jaiswal reiterated that any engagement between the two countries must be bilateral. “Talks and terror don’t go together,” he stressed, emphasizing India’s openness to discussing the handover of terrorists previously listed to Pakistan, but only under clear conditions such as Pakistan vacating illegally occupied Indian territory in Jammu & Kashmir.

Indus Waters Treaty and Terrorism: A Tough Stance

Jaiswal affirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance until Pakistan unequivocally ends its support for cross-border terrorism. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, he said, “Water and blood cannot flow together.”

Multi-party Delegations Strengthen Global Fight Against Terrorism

Highlighting India’s diplomatic outreach, the MEA official said seven delegations have been involved in political missions to garner international support to combat terrorism. “We want the world to come together to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaiswal stated, urging the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for decades of terror attacks.

