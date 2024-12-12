“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

Atul had been married since 2019, but according to the family, his relationship with his in-laws was fraught with difficulties that they believe contributed to his distress. The case has prompted calls for a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice is served.

The family of AI engineer Atul Subhash, who allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in Bangaluru, returned with

ashes to Patna on Wednesday evening and made an emotional appeal for justice.

The deceased, which read, “Justice was not delivered to me.” Expressing his frustration, Vikas remarked, “My brother detailed how men are being harassed under the guise of women’s law. He also accused a ‘judge,’ regarded as the symbol of justice, of allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. In the note, he even stated that if justice is not served, his ashes should be thrown into the gutter in front of the court.”

The family’s statements have intensified calls for accountability and fairness in addressing Atul’s case, as they urge authorities to uncover the truth behind his alleged suicide and take appropriate action against any wrongdoing. Atul Subhash’s case has taken a legal turn, with the Marathahalli Police in Bangalore registering an FIR based on a complaint filed by his brother, Vikas Kumar. The FIR accuses four individuals, including Atul’s wife, under Section 108 and Section 3(5) of the BNS.

Atul’s mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and his wife’s uncle have also been named in the case. The Marathahalli Police are actively investigating the allegations.

Atul’s cousin, Bajrang Prasad Agarwal, shared insights into his family background, saying, “Atul was my uncle’s son. His house is in Pusa Road Main Bazaar Samastipur.

He completed his education here and was working in Bangalore. We were aware that he was being harassed by his in-laws, but we had no idea the situation had escalated to the point where he would take such an extreme step.” He added that Atul had spoken to his parents on the day of the incident.

Atul had been married since 2019, but according to the family, his relationship with his in-laws was fraught with difficulties that they believe contributed to his distress. The case has prompted calls for a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice is served.

The brother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, has filed a police complaint against his sister-in-law and her family, saying they insisted on paying Rs 3 crore for a settlement.

Subhash, who worked at a private company in Bengaluru, penned a 24-page death note alleging prolonged emotional suffering stemming from marital disputes, numerous legal cases, and harassment by his wife, her family members, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh.

His body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area. A placard reading “Justice is due” was found in the room where he ended his life.

Following a complaint from Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar, the Marathahalli police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against four people — Subhash’s estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag and uncle Sushil. The FIR includes charges under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) (joint criminal liability for actions with common intent) of the BNS

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that the four accused filed a false case against Atul Subhash after their divorce and insisted on paying Rs 3 crore for the settlement of the case, ANI reported.