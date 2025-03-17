Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
‘My Childhood Was Spent in Extreme Poverty’: PM Modi Reflects on His Early Struggles in Podcast With Lex Fridman

During a rare deep-dive conversation with Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared personal anecdotes from his early struggles, his spiritual philosophy, and Vadnagar’s historical significance. The discussion offered a glimpse into his worldview, shaped by poverty, destiny, and a deep connection to India's past.

PM Modi opens up to Lex Fridman about his early struggles, spiritual beliefs, and Vadnagar’s rich history in a rare, candid conversation.


PM Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up about his early years of struggle during a conversation with US podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman. Speaking candidly, he reflected on his upbringing in poverty but emphasized that he never perceived it as a burden.

Sense of Purpose and Spiritual Guidance

“My childhood was spent in extreme poverty,” PM Modi shared. He recounted how he would collect used chalk from school to keep his white canvas shoes polished. “I collected used chalk in school to polish my white canvas shoes,” he said, adding that the shoes were a gift from his uncle. Despite the hardships, Modi expressed gratitude for every phase of his life, embracing his journey with a positive outlook.

Discussing his deeper sense of purpose, PM Modi remarked that he believes he is on a path determined by a higher power. “I’m here for a purpose, sent by a higher power, but I am not alone; the one who sent me is always with me,” he stated. His words reflected a deep-rooted belief in destiny and spiritual guidance, which he suggested has influenced his leadership journey.

PM Modi on Vadnagar: A Town Steeped in History

PM Modi also spoke about his hometown, Vadnagar, located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, where he received his early education. Reflecting on its historical significance, he recalled the presence of a village elder who instilled curiosity in students about the region’s past.

“When I was in school, there was an elder in our village who would regularly tell students: ‘Listen kids, wherever you go, if you find a carved stone or just a stone with inscriptions on it or anything with engravings, bring it and place it in this corner of the school,'” he said.

This early exposure to history piqued Modi’s interest in Vadnagar’s rich heritage. He later discovered references to the town in Chinese historical records, including a mention in a Chinese film about Hiuen Tsang, the famed 7th-century Chinese traveler and philosopher. “That’s how I first learned about it,” PM Modi said, adding that Vadnagar had been a prominent Buddhist educational hub around the 1400s.

PM Modi on His Village’s Ancient Legacy

PM Modi elaborated on Vadnagar’s historical treasures, which include a 12th-century victory monument, a 17th-century temple, and its association with 16th-century musicians Tana and Riri. During his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he initiated large-scale excavation projects in Vadnagar, which confirmed that thousands of Buddhist monks had once studied there.

He described Vadnagar as a place where Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain traditions coexisted harmoniously. “For us, history was not just confined to books,” the Prime Minister said. “Every stone spoke. Every wall had a story to tell.”

Also Read: Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!

